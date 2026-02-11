403
EU Approves Google Takeover of Cloud Security Firm Wiz
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Tuesday approved Google’s $32 billion acquisition of the cloud security platform Wiz.
In a statement, the Commission said: "The Commission concluded that the transaction would raise no competition concerns in the European Economic Area ('EEA')."
Google announced the agreement in March, stating that the acquisition would strengthen its presence in cybersecurity and cloud computing.
As part of its regulatory role, the European Commission reviews mergers and acquisitions involving major companies operating in European countries. The process evaluates whether proposed transactions could lead to anti-competitive behavior, and the Commission has the authority to block deals if competition concerns are identified.
