Death Toll Rises To 10 After British Columbia School Shooting

Canadian security authorities confirmed on Wednesday, Febraury 11 that the number of victims from the shooting in British Columbia has risen to ten fatalities and at least twenty-five people injured.

According to The Guardian, at least six victims were targeted during the attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where panic spread rapidly among students, staff, and nearby residents.

Reports indicate that one victim died while being transported to hospital, while two others were shot inside a nearby residential property during the unfolding incident.

Canadian police described the incident as a horrifying mass shooting and stated that emergency responders secured the area while investigators worked to determine the attacker's motives and timeline.

Authorities confirmed that the suspected attacker also died during the incident, although police have not yet released further information regarding the individual's identity or possible motives.

Although Canada generally records lower levels of gun violence compared with some other countries, several recent incidents have renewed national debates about public safety and firearm regulations.

Security experts say social pressures, mental health challenges, and access to firearms are factors increasingly discussed as authorities seek ways to prevent future mass shooting tragedies.