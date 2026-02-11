Finance Video: Beetaloo Energy Australia Ltd (ASX:BTL) Interview With MD Alex Underwood

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Sydney, Feb 9, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL ) (EEGUF:OTCMKTS ) achieved significant milestones in 2025, including final investment decision, securing Macquarie Bank funding, completing flow tests on wells C5, C3, and C2, and obtaining ministerial approval and traditional owner consent.The company is progressing toward commercial gas production in Q3/Q4 2026, with gas plant construction underway and flow testing to resume soon.The Beetaloo Basin is described as the largest shale gas deposit in the world and could be crucial for Australia's energy security and independence.The company expects to start generating cash flow at the asset level by the end of 2026.The gas plant will be relocated from Roma, Queensland to the Northern Territory in April, with construction taking approximately 5 months.Discussed topics2025 AchievementsDiscussion of the major milestones achieved by Beetaloo Energy in the previous year.DetailsTim: Highlighted key achievements including final investment decision, Macquarie Bank funding release, flow testing of wells C5, C3, and C2, T-piece installation by NT government, ministerial approval, and traditional owner consent.Alex Underwood: Confirmed it was a "massive year" with the biggest frack in Australian history (CARP5H), securing traditional owner consent, NT government approvals, and board decision to move into pilot production.ConclusionThe company successfully completed all necessary approvals and technical milestones to move toward commercial production.Gas Plant Construction and Flow TestingDiscussion about the current status and plans for the gas plant and well operations.To view the Interview, please visit:About Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited







