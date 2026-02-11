Ellis Martin Report: Dryden Gold Corp. (CVE:DRY) Reports High-Grade Near-Surface Gold And Advances Fully Funded 32,000-Metre Drill Program

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Feb 9, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Dryden Gold Corp. (CVE:DRY ) (DRYGF:OTCMKTS ) (X7W:FRA ) is advancing exploration across its district-scale land package in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario, following the release of multiple high-grade near-surface gold drill results at its Gold Rock target area.In a recent interview on The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, Dryden Gold President and CEO Trey Wasser discussed the company's ongoing exploration program, which is fully funded for approximately 32,000 metres of drilling. Recent results include both ultra-high-grade gold intercepts and wide zones of lower-grade mineralization that may support an open-pit starter scenario.Drilling at Gold Rock has identified previously unknown stacked hanging wall and footwall structures, expanding the scale and complexity of the system beyond earlier interpretations. The mineralization remains near surface and open along strike, with exploration continuing to define the overall footprint of the system.Beyond Gold Rock, Dryden Gold is advancing several regional targets within its approximately 70,000-hectare land package, including Mud Lake, Sheridan, and the Hinman project. The Hinman target hosts an extensive gold anomaly spanning more than eight kilometres of strike and represents a different style of gold mineralization with potential for large-scale development.Dryden Gold benefits from excellent infrastructure and year-round access, including proximity to the Trans-Canada Highway and established logging roads. The company maintains a strong treasury following recent warrant exercises and continues to report steady exploration progress across multiple targets.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:About Dryden Gold Corp.





Dryden Gold Corp. (CVE:DRY) (OTCMKTS:DRYGF) (FRA:X7W) is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and traded on the OTCQB. The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold acknowledges all Indigenous Peoples and that it is operating on the traditional homelands of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Eagle Lake First Nation. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.