Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) Breakaway Dam Follow Up Drilling To Commence

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Perth, Feb 9, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited (ASX:CTN ) announced that it has appointed Core Drilling to support its upcoming drill program at Breakaway Dam Copper VMS Project, located in Western Australia (figure 1*).HIGHLIGHTS- Core Drilling Pty Ltd appointed to undertake an upcoming drilling program at the Breakaway Dam Copper VMS Project in Western Australia- An initial drilling program of approximately 3,000m of RC drilling has been finalised with mobilisation occurring imminently- Recent drilling and downhole EM surveys have confirmed a copper-bearing sulphide system consistent with a VMS setting, providing a robust technical foundation for follow-up drilling- Multiple strong electromagnetic conductors have been identified, with previous drilling interpreted to have intersected the margins rather than centres of conductive sulphide bodies- The upcoming program will systematically test priority EM plates and alongstrike/down-plunge extensions, representing the next phase of focused evaluation of the Breakaway Dam mineralised systemThe initial program is expected to comprise approximately 3,000 metres of RC drilling, with scope to expand subject to specialist geological advice and results as drilling progresses. The program is designed to provide systematic follow-up to recent drilling and geophysical work that confirmed the presence of a copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system at Breakaway Dam.Executive Director, Ross Cotton, commented:"Breakaway Dam is entering a focused phase of exploration aimed at advancing a copper-rich VMS system with clear potential for further growth. This drilling program is designed to test the continuity and extent of mineralisation and to assess whether the system remains open along strike and at depth. The program builds directly on recent drilling and geophysical results and targets the most compelling areas identified to date, as the Company moves to the next stage of evaluating the scale and development potential of the system".SUMMARY OF RECENT DRILLING RESULTS- Previous drilling at the Breakaway Dam Project has confirmed the presence of a copper-bearing sulphide system consistent with a VMS setting.- Mineralisation occurs within a defined stratigraphic position in mafic volcanic rocks and is interpreted to be distributed across multiple sulphide layers, reflecting both primary deposition and subsequent structural modification.- An initial drilling program comprising four diamond drill holes, supported by downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveys on three holes, intersected sulphide mineralisation within the target stratigraphic position and identified multiple strong electromagnetic conductors.- Interpretation of the DHEM data indicates that several drill holes intersected the margins of conductive sulphide bodies, rather than their centres. Subsequent drilling intersected sulphiderich intervals dominated by pyrrhotite with minor chalcopyrite, providing important geological and geophysical constraints on the geometry and distribution of the mineralised system.- Drilling intersected copper- and zinc-bearing sulphide mineralisation across multiple holes, with intervals ranging from narrow high-grade lenses to broader zones of moderate-grade mineralisation (figure 3*).Purpose of the Upcoming Drilling ProgramFollowing confirmation of a copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system and identification of multiple strong electromagnetic conductors, the Company is advancing to the next phase of exploration at the Breakaway Dam Project.A preliminary drilling plan has been prepared to test priority electromagnetic plates interpreted from modelling around BDCDD2503, together with systematic step-out drilling along strike to assess continuity of the target horizon.The upcoming drilling program is focused on testing the centres of high-conductance plates that were either untested or only partially tested by earlier drilling. These conductors are considered priority targets and represent the most compelling opportunities identified to date to further evaluate the extent, geometry and sulphide tenor distribution of mineralisation within the system.In addition, drilling will extend testing along strike and down-plunge from existing intersections, with the objective of assessing whether sulphide mineralisation continues beyond the approximately 700 m strike length defined to date. Follow-up downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveying is planned as part of the program to further refine targeting as drilling progresses.This approach reflects a transition from system confirmation toward systematic evaluation of the most prospective parts of the mineralised horizon. The Company views this drilling phase as an important and high-impact step in advancing the Breakaway Dam Project, providing a clear opportunity to build on the strong geological and geophysical foundations established during the 2025 exploration campaign.Next StepsDrill targets are currently being finalised, incorporating existing drilling, downhole electromagnetic data and geological interpretation.The Company has engaged Core Drilling Pty Ltd to undertake the program, with drilling expected to commence prior to the end of February.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.