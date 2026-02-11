Lakshmidevi Of Koramangala: Kempegowda's Daughter-In-Law Whose Sacrifice Strengthened Bengaluru Fort

The city of Bengaluru, known today as the Silicon Valley of India, is a marvel of history, architecture and vision. Its strong foundations, built under the guidance of the legendary architect and ruler Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, are not merely stones and soil. They are etched with stories of courage, devotion and sacrifice. One of the most remarkable tales from Bengaluru's early history is the story of Lakshmidevi, a brave woman from Koramangala, whose selfless sacrifice ensured the strength and longevity of the Bengaluru Fort. Though often forgotten, her story is a testament to the extraordinary contributions of women in the making of this great city.

Obstacle at the Fort Gate

During the construction of the southern Bengaluru Fort, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda faced a mysterious problem. Despite erecting the fort's Diddi Bagilu (main gate) repeatedly, it would collapse every night. Builders and workers were puzzled, and the obstacle began to worry the king. No amount of reinforcement seemed to make the gate stand firm, and the problem remained unresolved.

Astrologer's Grim Prediction

In desperation, Kempegowda consulted astrologers, seeking guidance on how to make the fort strong and enduring. The astrologers delivered a shocking prediction. They said that the main gate would only stand if a pregnant woman was sacrificed.

Being a just and compassionate ruler, Kempegowda was horrified. He rejected the suggestion outright, saying,“I cannot take the life of an innocent woman for a gate.”

His dedication to human life and righteousness prevented him from following the dark counsel.

Lakshmidevi's Selfless Sacrifice

It was at this moment that Kempegowda's daughter-in-law, Lakshmidevi, noticed his anxiety. She had come to Kempegowda's household from Koramangala and was pregnant at the time. Understanding the importance of a strong fort for the protection of the city and the welfare of its people, she made a courageous decision.

At dawn, without informing anyone, Lakshmidevi approached the fort gate and sacrificed her life. The next morning, when Kempegowda arrived, he was astonished to find the gate standing strong and unmoved. However, his joy turned to sorrow when he saw Lakshmidevi lying lifeless beside the gate. She had given her life for the safety of the city she had come to be a part of.

A Memorial to Her Courage

In recognition of her unparalleled bravery, the people of Koramangala built a temple in her honour. Even today, Lakshmidevi's tomb and memorial remain in the 8th Block of Koramangala, Bengaluru. The inscriptions there celebrate her sacrifice and bravery. Lakshmidevi is revered not just as a local hero but as a goddess of sacrifice for the entire city. Her story reminds today's generation that Bengaluru's history is not only about architectural marvels but also about the courageous souls who shaped it.

Statue and Ongoing Commemoration

A tall statue of Lakshmidevi has been erected at the premises of the Greater Bengaluru Head Office, where she is worshipped during national festivals, state festivals and the Bengaluru Karaga festival. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to bow in respect to her memory.

As noted by Niranjan Raj Urs, who shared this information on social media,“Every Bengalurean must remember Lakshmidevi, whose sacrifice laid the foundation of our city. We owe our lives here to her courage and devotion.”

Bengaluru is not just a city of buildings and technology. It is a city built on stories of sacrifice, bravery and vision. The legacy of Lakshmidevi serves as a poignant reminder that behind every great city, there are unsung heroes whose courage and selflessness make history.