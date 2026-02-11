Kashmir Water Turns Fierce & Fleeting
The snow-fed valleys of Kashmir, the plains of the Ganga, and the coastal cities of southern India have long been driven and defined by water.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers, glaciers, and reservoirs followed patterns people could rely on.
Winter snow melted slowly, monsoons arrived on schedule, and stored water supported communities through dry months.
These cycles guided agriculture, cities, and daily life.
That certainty is vanishing now.
Rainfall has become both a weapon and a scarcity, a force that floods villages and leaves rivers bare in the same calendar year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment