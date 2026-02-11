Kashmir Water Turns Fierce & Fleeting

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

The snow-fed valleys of Kashmir, the plains of the Ganga, and the coastal cities of southern India have long been driven and defined by water.

Rivers, glaciers, and reservoirs followed patterns people could rely on.

Winter snow melted slowly, monsoons arrived on schedule, and stored water supported communities through dry months.

These cycles guided agriculture, cities, and daily life.

That certainty is vanishing now.

Rainfall has become both a weapon and a scarcity, a force that floods villages and leaves rivers bare in the same calendar year.