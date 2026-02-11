'BJP Should Educate Its Workers Too': Shiv Sena(UBT) On 'Vande Mataram' Protocol

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to formalise the protocol for the rendition of Vande Mataram at official functions, while taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reacting to the development, Chaturvedi said,“In the previous session, it was advised in the Rajya Sabha that the slogan 'Vande Mataram' could not be raised. We strongly opposed this. Then, while discussing Vande Mataram, the term 'Vande Bharat' was used. So, it's a good thing that members of the Bharatiya Janata Party will now understand the difference between 'Vande Mataram' and 'Vande Bharat'.”

She added,“If they appreciate this good thing, they might educate their party workers as well.”

Her remarks come amid a renewed focus on the national song following the Centre's issuance of fresh, comprehensive guidelines governing its rendition at official events.

The Union Home Ministry released detailed directives on Wednesday, establishing the official protocol for Vande Mataram. These directives specify how and when it should be performed at government functions, as well as the expected conduct of the audience, particularly in relation to the national anthem.

The guidelines aim to formalise the status and ceremonial role of the national song in public and official events across the country, placing greater emphasis on its observance during state functions and institutional gatherings.

According to the new norms, the complete official version of Vande Mataram, comprising six stanzas and lasting approximately 3 minutes and 10 seconds, is to be performed or played during major state occasions. These include events such as the unfurling of the national flag, formal arrival and departure ceremonies of the President and Governors at official programmes, and before and after their scheduled addresses at such functions.

The directive underlines the importance of maintaining decorum and respect during the rendition, aligning its observance more closely with established practices surrounding the national anthem.