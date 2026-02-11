9 Things To Photograph For Insurance Before The Next Winter Storm

MENAFN - Saving Advice) When a winter storm hits, the damage is often immediate, but the battle with your insurance company can drag on for months. In 2026, insurers are increasingly denying claims based on“wear and tear” or“pre-existing conditions,” placing the burden of proof squarely on the homeowner. If you cannot prove that your roof was in good shape before the tree fell on it, you may receive a fraction of the replacement cost. Spending twenty minutes today with your smartphone camera can be the difference between a full payout and a denial letter. Here are nine specific things you must photograph now to“bulletproof” your future claim.

1. The Roof (Ground Level & Zoom)

Insurers love to claim that roof damage is due to“age” or“lack of maintenance.” Take clear, high-resolution photos of your roof lines from the ground to show that shingles are intact and flat. If you can safely do so (or use a drone), get a shot of the gutters showing they are clean. This proves the“pre-loss condition” was sound, making it harder for them to blame a leak on“old neglect.” Date-stamped photos are your best defense against the“wear and tear” exclusion.

2. The Pipes Under the Sink

Burst pipes are a classic winter disaster, but insurers may deny coverage if they suspect the pipes were corroded or uninsulated. Open your vanity cabinets and photograph the plumbing under the kitchen and bathroom sinks to show they are dry and in good condition. If you have wrapped pipes in the basement or garage with insulation, photograph that work specifically. This demonstrates you took“reasonable care” to maintain heat, which is a requirement in most policies.

3. The Serial Numbers on Electronics

If a power surge or leak destroys your TV, the adjuster will likely offer you the price of a generic bargain brand replacement unless you prove otherwise. Photograph the sticker on the back of your TV, computer, and stereo that lists the Model Number and Serial Number. This forces the insurer to pay for a“Like Kind and Quality” replacement, ensuring you get the Sony value, not the budget brand value. Upload these close-ups to the cloud immediately.

4. The Contents of Your Drawers

Most people photograph the furniture but forget the small, expensive items inside. Open your dresser drawers, kitchen junk drawer, and jewelry box and take a“wide shot” of the contents. You would be amazed at how quickly the value of socks, charging cables, and kitchen gadgets adds up to thousands of dollars. Without a photo, it is nearly impossible to recall every spatula and sweater you owned after a fire or flood.

5. Your Landscaping (Trees)

If a neighbor's tree falls on your house, or yours falls on theirs, the health of the tree prior to the storm is a key liability question. Photograph your mature trees now to show they are green, leafy (if in season), and seemingly healthy. If an insurer claims the tree was“dead and dangerous” (and thus your fault for not cutting it), these photos are your evidence that it appeared healthy to the untrained eye. It protects you from negligence claim.

6. High-Value“Collections”

Standard policies have low limits ($1,500 or so) for items like jewelry, furs, or collectibles. Photograph your china, stamp collection, or tools spread out to document the sheer volume you own. If the value exceeds your policy cap, you need a“Scheduled Personal Property” rider, but at a minimum, the photo proves existence. Detailed shots of hallmarks or brand names help the adjuster price the loss accurately.

7. The Garage/Shed Interior

We often store our most expensive tools, snowblowers, and camping gear in the shed, yet we rarely inventory it. Walk into your garage and take a 360-degree video or series of photos scanning the shelves. A single snowblower, lawnmower, and set of power tools can easily exceed $3,000. Documenting this“forgotten” square footage ensures you get paid for the items you use to maintain the home.

8. Food in the Freezer/Fridge

If the power goes out for three days, your food spoilage claim can be worth $500, but only if you prove what you lost. Open the freezer and fridge doors and snap a picture of the fully stocked shelves before the storm hits. When you have to throw it all out later, you have the photo to justify the grocery claim without digging through garbage to make a list.

9. The Water Heater/Furnace Sticker

Photograph the installation sticker on your water heater and furnace showing the installation date. If these units are damaged, proving their age is critical for calculating their“Actual Cash Value” (depreciated value). It also proves you had modern, functioning equipment, not ancient relics.

Cloud Storage is Mandatory

Taking the photos is only step one; you must upload them to Google Photos, iCloud, or email them to yourself. If your phone is destroyed in the disaster, the photos die with it.

When was the last time you photographed your basement?