Bahrain Beckons: F1’s Pre-Season Testing Hits the Track
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Formula 1 returns to the Bahrain International Circuit for pre-season testing from 11–13 February, marking the first on-track action. After months of car launches and winter development, the three-day test offers the first real indication of how the grid may be shaping up.
The pre-season kicks off amid strong momentum in Formula 1 viewership across MENA on TOD, following a robust 2025 championship. Race-day action drove 40% of total unique viewers, with qualifying sessions adding a further 24%, displaying consistent engagement across the weekend. The UAE led viewership at 42%, followed by Egypt (15.6%), Kuwait (7.5%), Bahrain (7.4%), and Qatar (6.5%). Viewers split their viewing almost evenly between mobile (35%) and TV (34%). The Abu Dhabi GP emerged as the most-watched race at 46%, followed by the Qatar GP (32%).
This year, all eleven teams will debut their 2026 cars in public. Fans will be watching closely to see how defending world champion Lando Norris and McLaren fare as they begin their title defence, retaining an unchanged driver line-up alongside Oscar Piastri. Mercedes also arrives under scrutiny following strong early mileage during winter running, while Ferrari’s pairing of Charles Leclerc and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton remains one of the most closely followed storylines as the SF-26 takes to the track.
Attention will also be on Red Bull and Max Verstappen, as the team adapts to new regulations and introduces its own power units for 2026, following a late-season resurgence last year.
Beyond the frontrunners, Bahrain will offer the first clear view of midfield contenders and emerging talent. Teams such as Alpine, Aston Martin, Williams, and Sauber are looking to make early gains, including F1 debutants Audi and Cadillac. With new technical changes in play, such as vehicle dimensions and 18-inch Pirelli tyre fitments, testing will be as much about adaptation and reliability as outright pace.
TOD STUDIOS Tracks the Making of F1’s First Arab Rising Star, Isack Hadjar
Timed to coincide with Bahrain testing, TOD STUDIOS is set to premiere a new series offering rare behind-the-scenes access into the journey of one of Formula 1’s most promising rising talents, Isack Hajdar, the first Arab to compete in F1. The series captures the defining moments, pressures, and breakthroughs that shape his path to the top tier of the sport.
Further details will be announced by the platform closer to launch.
