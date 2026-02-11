Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly Dividend


2026-02-11 12:31:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 10 February 2026 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 1.50 per share.

Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 19 February 2026. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 20 February 2026. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 23 February 2026. The expected payment date is 2 March 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


