Poetry Collection by Thomas LeBrun Explores Romance, Vulnerability, and the Timeless Power of Human Connection
Love, Longing, and the Courage to Feel Take Center Stage in Poems from the Heart
Readers seeking poetry that speaks directly to the soul will find a powerful companion in Poems from the Heart, a deeply romantic, emotionally resonant new collection that captures love in all its forms. Published by BookBaby, this anthology invites readers to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with the emotions that define the human experience.
Blending themes of devotion, longing, healing, and intimacy, Poems from the Heart isn’t just a book of poetry; it is an experience. Each poem stands as a moment in time: some soft and reflective, others passionate and intense, yet all grounded in the universal desire to love and be loved without hesitation. The collection gently reminds readers what it feels like to hold a hand, miss a kiss, and believe again in whispered promises and soul-deep connection.
At its core, the book carries a timeless message: love is our greatest adventure and most sacred journey. Whether walking that path alone or beside someone else, these poems honor both the beauty and vulnerability required to open one’s heart. Readers who appreciate emotionally sincere writing and classic romantic themes will find themselves returning to these pages again and again.
Thomas LeBrun is widely known for his multi-award-winning memoir, Hiding in Plain Sight: My Life and Adventures Protecting Celebrities, in which he detailed his career protecting global figures, including Bill Gates, Elton John, and Whitney Houston. After decades spent in high-risk environments across forty-five countries as a Close Protection Specialist, LeBrun now reveals a more personal, creative side through poetry.
His professional background spans over forty years in protective services, situational awareness training, anti-terrorism studies, maritime security, and martial and defensive arts. Yet beneath the discipline and intensity of his career lies a lifelong love of storytelling, reflection, and emotional expression. Writing allows him to share the ideas, experiences, and feelings that shaped his life beyond the security world.
LeBrun hopes his work inspires readers — especially younger generations — to rediscover the joy of reading and the importance of emotional connection. His first fiction book, Sticks and Stones, reached #1 on international bestseller lists and has been featured on worldwide literary stages.
With Poems from the Heart, he turns from action and adrenaline to tenderness and truth, offering readers a heartfelt literary journey that lingers long after the final page.
Poems from the Heart is available for purchase at major retailers including Amazon.
Book Details
Title: Poems from the Heart
Author: Thomas LeBrun
Publisher: BookBaby
Publication Date: September 16, 2025
Genre: Poetry
ISBN: 9798317810504
Poems from the Heart is available for purchase at major retailers including Amazon.
Book Details
Title: Poems from the Heart
Author: Thomas LeBrun
Publisher: BookBaby
Publication Date: September 16, 2025
Genre: Poetry
ISBN: 9798317810504
