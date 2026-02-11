Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 20: Rani Mukherji Starrer Collects THIS Much Read On

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 18: Rani Mukerji starrer continues to maintain a steady run at the box office. The cop action drama witnessed a noticeable rise in collections during its second week and is now moving closer to the Rs 40 crore

Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, recorded a positive jump in collections on its second Tuesday. The film earned Rs 1.50 crore on the day, showing nearly a 15 percent rise compared to the previous day's earnings. The boost was largely driven by discounted ticket pricing, which encouraged more footfall in theatres.

With this addition, the film's total domestic collection has reached Rs 37.50 crore gross. The movie performed particularly well over the second weekend, with steady audience turnout helping it maintain momentum. If the current pace continues, the film is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 40 crore mark in the coming days.

While Mardaani 3 is performing steadily, it is expected to face strong competition from Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming film O' Romeo, releasing during the third weekend. Despite the challenge, trade experts believe the Rani Mukerji-led film has built enough goodwill among audiences to sustain its theatrical run.

If the movie manages to maintain consistent footfall even after the new release, it is likely to end its overall domestic run around Rs 50 crore. For a female-led action drama, this figure would be considered a solid commercial outcome. The film is also projected to finish with approximately Rs 65 crore gross worldwide.

One major advantage working in favour of Mardaani 3 is its controlled production cost. While the film's budget is reportedly higher than Mardaani 2, it remains within manageable limits compared to the rising expenses seen in the film industry.

In recent years, production costs for many films have doubled or even tripled, affecting profitability. However, Mardaani 3 has benefited from balanced spending and strong non-theatrical revenue streams such as digital and satellite rights. This financial planning is likely to ensure the film remains commercially successful even with moderate theatrical numbers.

Box Office Breakdown (India Gross)

Week One – Rs 25.00 crore

Second Friday – Rs 2.00 crore

Second Saturday – Rs 3.50 crore

Second Sunday – Rs 4.25 crore

Second Monday – Rs 1.25 crore

Second Tuesday – Rs 1.50 crore