MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 10th Disaster Management Camp (DMC-10), organised by the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), marked Qatar National Sport Day (NSD) 2026 with a range of sports and recreational activities, following the completion of theoretical and practical training by all participating teams on the eighth day of the camp.

Held in the Sealine Resort area under the patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed in Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and with the support of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), DMC-10 brought together humanitarian professionals and volunteers for intensive capacity-building in disaster preparedness and blade-->

On the final training day, the Red Team underwent morning sessions on emergency planning and operations room management, while Group No. 6 received afternoon training on humanitarian information analysis.

In parallel, the Humanitarian Tent hosted a lecture by humanitarian QFFD aid expert Ahmed Abdullah al-Kuwari, who briefed participants on the fund's history, objectives, partnerships, operational mechanisms, and future plans to strengthen humanitarian and development efforts locally and globally.

Following the conclusion of the training programme, participants took part in sports and recreational activities to celebrate the NSD, including shooting, football, volleyball, and table football.

Knowledge-based competitions were also organised to assess participants' general awareness and the specialised skills acquired during the camp.

DMC-10 also received an official visit from a delegation representing Qatar Charity and Misr El Kheir Foundation.

The delegation was accompanied by Mohamed Bader al-Sada, the assistant secretary-general for relief and international development at the QRCS and chairman of DMC-10, who showcased the camp's training activities and the QRCS's advanced disaster response capabilities.

These included the field hospital, ambulance services, the Disaster Information Management Centre, and the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Emergency Response Unit (ERU-MHPSS).

Misr El Kheir Foundation chief executive Dr Mohamed Refey commended the QRCS for its high level of preparedness and advanced emergency relief equipment.

He also congratulated the ERU-MHPSS on its official accreditation by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, making it the first unit worldwide to receive such recognition.

Dr Refey expressed his organisation's readiness to share expertise and build on the DMC experience to enhance the capacities of humanitarian actors across the region.

