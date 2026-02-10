Al-Sisi, Russian Intelligence Chief Discuss Bilateral Ties, Gaza Developments
According to a presidential statement, Al-Sisi asked Naryshkin to convey his greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing appreciation for the current trajectory of Egypt-Russia relations and Cairo's interest in expanding cooperation across political, economic, and security fields.
Naryshkin returned the greetings on behalf of Putin, emphasising the strategic nature of relations between the two countries and highlighting ongoing cooperation, including the construction of Egypt's El Dabaa nuclear power plant.
The talks also addressed regional issues, with Al-Sisi outlining Egypt's position on developments in the Middle East and stressing the importance of maintaining the Gaza ceasefire, ensuring humanitarian access, and accelerating early recovery and reconstruction efforts in the enclave.
The Russian official expressed appreciation for Egypt's diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, facilitate aid delivery, and oppose the displacement of Gaza residents.
Both sides agreed on the need to enhance coordination to prevent further escalation in the region and to continue political consultations aimed at achieving peaceful solutions to regional and international crises.
