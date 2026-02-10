Khaled Hashem Appointed Egypt's Minister Of Industry, Trade

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has announced a cabinet reshuffle that includes the appointment of Khaled Hashem as Minister of Industry and Trade, succeeding Kamel Al-Wazir. The move is widely seen as part of the government's push to accelerate industrial development, boost exports, and deepen integration with global markets.

Hashem is a prominent Egyptian executive with an extensive global career in the industrial sector. He currently serves as President for the Middle East and Africa at Honeywell, the U.S.-based multinational specialising in advanced technology and industrial solutions. His appointment brings substantial international private-sector experience into one of Egypt's most strategic economic portfolios.

With more than 30 years of experience, Hashem has led large-scale industrial, infrastructure, and energy projects across multiple regions. Prior to joining Honeywell, he served as Country Leader for General Electric (GE) in the Eastern Mediterranean and previously held senior leadership roles at global corporations including ExxonMobil and Metito. His career spans the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe, providing him with deep insight into international industrial value chains and investment dynamics.

Beyond his corporate roles, Hashem has been actively involved in Egypt's national development agenda. He serves as an independent board member of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, within the utilities and infrastructure platform, and is Chair of the Energy Committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt. He also sits on the board of the Engineering Industries Export Council, contributing to export strategies and industrial localisation policies.

Academically, Hashem holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering and an MBA from the American University in Cairo, as well as a Master's degree in Business Studies from IE Business School in Madrid. He is currently completing his PhD, reflecting his strong academic and professional foundation.