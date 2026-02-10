Lebanon, Jordan Seek Solutions After Damascus Bans Non-Syrian Trucks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lebanon and Jordan are seeking a solution with Syria after the latter barred foreign trucks from entering its territory, officials from both countries said Tuesday.

Damascus had issued a decision on Saturday stipulating that“non-Syrian trucks will not be allowed to enter” the country, and that goods being imported by road must be unloaded at specific points at border crossings.

The decision exempts trucks that are only passing through Syria to other countries.

Dozens of trucks unable to enter the country were lined up on the Lebanese side of the Masnaa border crossing Tuesday, an AFP photographer saw.

Ahmad Tamer, head of land and maritime transportation at the Lebanese transport ministry told AFP that discussions were underway with Damascus over the decision. He said the issue was not specifically targeting Lebanon - which is trying to reset ties with Damascus after the fall of Bashar al-Assad - adding that he hoped to hold a meeting with the Syrian side soon.

Lebanon sends around 500 trucks to Syria per day, according to Tamer.

In Jordan, also affected by the decision, transport ministry spokesperson Mohammed al-Dweiri told AFP that“discussions are currently underway, and we are awaiting a response from the Syrian side regarding allowing foreign trucks to enter and cross”.

Dweiri said that Jordanian trucks were continuing to unload their cargo at the free zone at the Nassib border crossing with Syria despite some“confusion”.

Around 250 Jordanian trucks travel to Syria daily, according to him. A source in the Syrian General Authority for Ports and Customs told AFP that the decision aimed to“regulate the movement of cargo through the ports”.

Representatives of unions and associations in Lebanon's transport sector denounced the decision Tuesday and warning of“negative repercussions”, according to the state-run National News Agency.

Syria is the only land route Lebanon can use to export merchandise to wealthy Gulf markets. As part of continued attempts to rekindle ties, the two countries signed an agreement on Friday to hand around 300 Syrian convicts over to Damascus.

Lebanon Damascus foreign trucks border crossings