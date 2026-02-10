Ministry Marks National Sport Day With Diverse Events

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Defence (MoD) organised a variety of sports and recreational activities at Al Bidda Park to mark National Sport Day (NSD).

The events were attended by His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani, and His Excellency the Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed al-Mannai.

The programme featured a wide range of sporting and recreational activities, including football, basketball, volleyball, and athletics, in addition to several competitive games and contests designed for the children of ministry personnel and members of the public.

The events were aimed at encouraging participation in sport among all age groups and segments of society, raise awareness of the importance of physical activity and its role in daily life, and promote sustained engagement in sport throughout the year.

They also sought to foster values of co-operation and teamwork, while strengthening the spirit of participation and social cohesion within the community.

