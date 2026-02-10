Mofa Hosts Sports Events

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) organised a variety of sporting activities at the Diplomatic Club to mark the 15th edition of Qatar National Sport Day (NSD), held under the slogan I Chose Sport.

The activities were attended by His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi and His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi, along with a number of diplomats, officials, ministry staff, and their families.

The programme included football, volleyball, basketball, tennis, shooting, archery, and cycling, in addition to a number of traditional games and other activities.

MoFA NSD I Chose Sport