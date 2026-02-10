Entergy And Partners Pack More Than 530,000 Meals For Vulnerable Communities In Honor Of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MENAFN - 3BL) By Cristina del Canto

NEW ORLEANS, February 10, 2026 /3BL/ - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Entergy joined forces with Louisiana Blue, Healthy Blue, the Pack Shack, and Extra Table Feeds to assemble meals for vulnerable communities across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Inspired by Dr. King's legacy of service, more than 480 dedicated employee volunteers prepared 537,136 meals for families and individuals grappling with food insecurity.

Entergy operates in regions with some of the highest food insecurity rates in the nation, underscoring the significance of this initiative. As volunteers moved along the assembly line, each action represented a concrete step toward providing nourishment, stability and hope for families facing tough choices.

Participating in volunteer events like this day of service is a key reason Entergy has been recognized nationally by The Civic 50 for 10 consecutive years as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. We remain dedicated to ensuring children and families receive the support they need to build a better future.

About Entergy

Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy and connect with @Entergy on social media.

