Heavy Fog In Northern Districts Of TN Till Feb 14 Light Rain Likely In Delta Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) Chennai and several northern districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to experience persistent morning fog over the next few days, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasting misty conditions until February 14.

According to an official weather bulletin, districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu are likely to witness dense fog during the early morning hours, potentially affecting visibility and disrupting traffic movement, especially for commuters and motorists during peak travel times.

Authorities have advised drivers to exercise caution while travelling in the early hours.

In addition to these areas, moderate fog is expected to prevail on Wednesday and Thursday in districts such as Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Dindigul.

Weather officials noted that these regions could experience reduced visibility, particularly near highways, rural stretches, and low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, light fog conditions are also likely to be felt in Salem, Erode, and Namakkal districts along with the northern belt. Though less intense, the mist may still create mild inconvenience for early morning commuters and agricultural activities.

The weather department has also predicted a shift in conditions for southern Tamil Nadu and the Cauvery delta districts, where moderate rainfall is expected tomorrow.

The showers could provide some relief to farmers and help improve soil moisture levels in agricultural zones.

Temperatures across Tamil Nadu are forecast to rise gradually over the coming days.

Despite the chances of rain in select regions, most parts of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry are expected to experience predominantly dry weather conditions. Meteorologists said the combination of early morning fog, isolated rainfall, and rising temperatures reflects seasonal atmospheric changes typical during this time of year.

Residents are advised to stay updated with daily forecasts and plan their travel accordingly. The weather department continues to monitor the situation and will issue further advisories if conditions change.