Deepmarkit Announces Voting Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP0) ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on February 10, 2026. A total of 9,364,443 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 15.43% of all outstanding common shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the " Circular "), dated December 23, 2025, as amended February 4, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. A summary of the voting results is outlined below.

Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Company was set at five (5).

Election of Directors

Steve Vanry, J. Garry Clark, Paul McKenzie, Trevor Broad, and Aydin Kilic, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Appointment of Auditor

SRCO Professional Corporation was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Approval of Equity Incentive Plan

An ordinary resolution was passed, approving the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

Continuation

The special resolution to approve the Company's continuation into the Federal laws of Canada was approved.

Name Change

The special resolution authorizing the Company to amend its articles to effect the change of name from "DeepMarkit Corp." to "Prospect Prediction Markets Inc." was approved.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company enabling next-generation digital experiences across prediction markets, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. The Company is developing a sports prediction market platform built on the Avalanche blockchain, using a proprietary ranking algorithm to turn real-world sports events into dynamic, insight-driven markets that promote active fan participation.

