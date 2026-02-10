HH The Amir Sword Festival, Showjumping Championship Kick Off Wednesday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HH the Amir Sword Equestrian Festival will begin on Wednesday, featuring 32 races over four days, including the traditional Al Sabeq heritage race for promising Qatari riders.

The first two days will host races on the sand track with Arab and purebred horses, followed by competitions on the grass track, highlighting local producers.

The festival will conclude with HH the Amir Sword and HH the Amir's Prize races, each offering $2.5 million in prize money.

The main race on the Golden Sword of HH the Amir is for first-class purebred Arabian horses over 2400 meters.

In parallel, HH the Amir Sword Showjumping Championship begins Wednesday at Longines Arena in Al Shaqab, featuring 283 riders and 599 horses, with total prizes exceeding €2 million.

The event includes multiple 5-star, 3-star, and 1-star competitions, as well as qualifying rounds for the World Cup and international dressage.