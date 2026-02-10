MENAFN - GetNews)Municorn, a cloud-based technology company with a global portfolio of consumer-focused software products, today announced the launch and ongoing spotlight of its Intermittent Fasting App - designed to be a straightforward, personalised companion for users adopting fasting as part of their wellness journey

Built around simplicity and consistency rather than rigid protocols, the Municorn Intermittent Fasting App has been gaining attention across independent knowledge platforms such as WikiAlpha, EverybodyWiki, Freelancipedia, and Wikidot, reflecting growing interest in the brand's approach to sustainable, habit-focused wellness technology.

Rather than pushing complex systems, the Municorn Fasting App empowers users to plan, track, and sustain their fasting routines with ease. The platform offers flexible fasting windows, personalised insights, and gentle reminders to help people stay engaged with their goals without overwhelming complexity.

“Our focus has always been on building tools that people actually stick with,” said Tamsin, PR Lead at Municorn.“The fasting app is intentionally straightforward - no overengineering, just consistent support for everyday habits."

The app is available on iOS via the App Store, while Municorn continues to position its web platform as the central destination for detailed product information and brand engagement. This multi-channel presence has helped establish Municorn as a recognised name within the digital wellness space.

Practical Support for Real-Life Goals

Municorn's fasting app is crafted as a practical wellness companion, helping users incorporate intermittent fasting into their daily lives with features that promote habit building and insights into individual progress. Intermittent fasting itself is widely recognised for benefits including improved weight management, stable energy levels, and enhanced focus when approached as a lifestyle practice.

About Municorn

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Cyprus with the founder based in London, Municorn builds and operates a suite of cloud-based software products spanning health & fitness, telecommunications, and productivity tools. The company's user-centric approach has driven more than 10 million cumulative downloads across its apps worldwide.

Learn more about Municorn and its Intermittent Fasting App: