MENAFN - GetNews)In a multipolar world, technological leadership will not belong to importers of ready-made solutions. The future lies with countries and organisations capable of developing and deploying their own standards and systems. This was the assertion made by Dr. Rais Hussin, CEO of EMIR Research, during the January Expert Dialogues at the National Centre RUSSIA on 30 January. The expert explored platformisation as a megatrend under the theme "The Platformisation of the Global Economy and a New Level of Autonomy."

"The next stage of global competition is not a struggle between markets and states, nor between capitalism and its alternatives. It is a battle over who designs, owns, and controls the platforms that capture value, coordinate activity, and make decisions on a systemic scale," stated Dr. Rais Hussin.







The expert proposed a new perspective on sovereignty itself. If in the industrial era it was based on territory and labour, today we are witnessing the rise of "architectural sovereignty" - a society's ability to design its own infrastructural, technological, and cognitive platforms. These enable value creation, process organisation, and decision-making in the economy and governance.

"We are not in a GPU arms race," Dr. Rais Hussin succinctly and metaphorically summarised, emphasising that the key factor is not the "hardware" itself, but the architecture of solutions and the quality of data. He noted that national and corporate platforms must be capable of auditing external AI systems, understanding the data on which they are trained, and the decisions they make. Without this, digital sovereignty cannot be discussed.

At the heart of Dr. Hussin's report was a "tripartite" construct for the new platform economy. The financial architecture determines how value is created and redistributed. Cognitive infrastructure encompasses education, data processing, and artificial intelligence. Strategic governance sets the rules, collaboration frameworks, and institutions that translate technology into sustainable growth.

"This triad forms the necessary framework for creating a new global platform for growth, in which countries cease to be passive users of others' standards and become the authors of their own configurations," emphasised Dr. Rais Hussin.

During his lecture, the expert also addressed the tasks of human capital development and cultivating critical thinking. In a world where AI and complex technological systems play an ever-greater role, we need people who are "capable not only of using ready-made models, but also of understanding their internal logic, asking the right questions, and constructing new solutions." This applies to both engineers and developers working in AI, genomics, and quantum technologies, as well as to managers responsible for shaping national strategies.

The strategist from Malaysia urged the session's participants to take active steps towards global technological transformation: "We are not contenders. We are architects. The new platform will not be bestowed - it must be built."

As the expert noted, globalisation will persist, but its nature will change: multipolar configurations will replace unipolar models, enhancing the role of regional power centres and their own platform ecosystems.

Furthermore, Dr. Rais Hussin added that the Open Dialogue format serves as a "prototype platform"-an environment where shared principles are formed, successful practices are replicated, and new rules of engagement for a multipolar world are developed.

The January Expert Dialogues of the Open Dialogue project, "The Future of the World. A New Platform for Global Growth," were held at the National Centre RUSSIA for the first time on 30 January. The keynote speaker of the event was Maksim Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Executive Office.