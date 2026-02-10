Periodontal Associates Centennial Celebrates Raving 4.9 Google Review Rating

MENAFN - GetNews) Periodontal Associates Centennial office extends the legacy of Periodontal Associates, providing advanced periodontal and implant care in a welcoming, modern setting.







Periodontal Associates Centennial announces the achievement of a 4.9-star review rating on Google, reflecting consistent patient satisfaction, clinical excellence, and a strong commitment to advanced periodontal and dental implant care. The Centennial office, part of Periodontal Associates with locations in Aurora and Centennial, continues to earn recognition for delivering high-quality treatment supported by modern technology and a patient-focused philosophy.

The 4.9 Google rating highlights patient feedback emphasizing professionalism, clinical skill, clear communication, and positive treatment experiences. Reviews frequently reference thorough periodontal evaluations, effective treatment outcomes, and a welcoming clinical environment. This milestone reinforces Periodontal Associates reputation as a trusted provider for gum health and implant dentistry in the Centennial community.

Periodontal Associates specializes in diagnosing, managing, and improving conditions affecting gum tissue and the supporting bone around teeth. Services include comprehensive periodontal exams, periodontal therapy, scaling and root planing, laser periodontal therapy, periodontal plastic surgery, and advanced dental implant services. Each service is delivered with precision and supported by digital imaging and guided surgical techniques designed to enhance accuracy and outcomes.

Periodontal plastic surgery services at the Centennial office address both functional and cosmetic concerns, correcting gum recession, uneven tissue contours, and structural irregularities. These procedures improve symmetry, tooth proportions, and long-term periodontal stability. Dental implant services include implant placement, bone reconstruction, and advanced case management for patients with limited bone or previous treatment challenges.

Leadership at Periodontal Associates is provided by Dr. Daniel Thousand, a board-certified periodontist recognized for expertise in complex periodontal and implant procedures. Clinical care is guided by evidence-based protocols, advanced technology, and a collaborative approach focused on long-term oral health.

“The 4.9 Google rating reflects dedication to clinical excellence, compassionate care, and consistent patient experiences at the Centennial office,” said Dr. Daniel Thousand.“Every review represents trust placed in the practice, and that trust drives continued innovation and commitment to the highest standards of periodontal care.”

Patient feedback serves as an ongoing quality benchmark at Periodontal Associates. Reviews are closely monitored to ensure service standards remain aligned with patient expectations and evolving best practices in periodontal care. The Centennial office continues to invest in technology, clinical training, and patient education to support optimal outcomes and lasting oral health.

The achievement of a 4.9 Google review rating underscores Periodontal Associates Centennial's role as a leading provider of periodontal and dental implant services in Centennial, Colorado. Through integrity, collaboration, and innovation, the practice remains focused on advancing periodontal health and patient confidence.

About Periodontal Associates Centennial

Periodontal Associates Centennial, led by Dr. Daniel Thousand, a board-certified periodontist, provides advanced treatment using digital technology, guided surgery, and a compassionate, patient-focused approach. With offices in Aurora and Centennial, CO, Periodontal Associates' mission is to partner with patients in achieving lifelong oral health through integrity, collaboration, and innovation.