Breaking Barriers: New Children's Book Celebrates Kids With Type 1 Diabetes

"Perfect the Way I Am By Michael Belliotti"Perfect the Way I Am by Reader's Favorite 5-Star Award winner Michael Belliotti is a heartwarming children's book empowering kids with Type 1 Diabetes to embrace confidence, self-love, and inclusion. Inspired by real-life experiences, the book encourages young readers to feel proud of who they are while helping parents, teachers, and communities foster understanding and compassion.

Reader's Favorite 5-Star Award Winner Michael Belliotti Launches Heartwarming Story of Bravery, Self-Love, and What Makes Us Unique

Children's author Michael Belliotti unveils Perfect the Way I Am a powerful story designed to empower young children living with Type 1 Diabetes. Launched November 1, 2025 on Amazon, this inspiring book celebrates the courage of children navigating life with medical devices and helps them embrace what makes them beautifully unique.

With Type 1 Diabetes touching countless families across America and the world, Perfect the Way I Am delivers a message children desperately need: diabetes is nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about. This groundbreaking story of growth and awareness reminds young readers that medical devices and disabilities shouldn't change how others see them or how they see themselves.

"This book was written from the heart, for every child who has ever felt different because of diabetes," says Belliotti. "Any medical device, any disability or disease, shouldn't change other people's feelings about you but especially your own feelings. I want children to know they are perfect exactly as they are."

Born from real experiences in classrooms, libraries, and pediatric endocrinology doctor offices, Perfect the Way I Am speaks directly to children living with diabetes while opening doors to understanding for everyone around them. The book serves a powerful, diverse audience: children seeking validation and connection, parents searching for resources to support their kids, teachers fostering inclusive classrooms, and anyone passionate about learning what inclusion truly means.

Michael Belliotti writes from lived experience. After surviving a tragic 2007 car accident that left him with permanent disabilities and chronic nerve pain for nearly two decades, he discovered his calling: creating stories that help children carrying invisible struggles feel seen, valued, and proud. Inspired by his mother a devoted preschool teacher Belliotti crafts books rooted in resilience, empathy, and the unwavering belief that every child deserves to feel understood and confident.

His dedication to meaningful storytelling has earned him the prestigious Reader's Favorite 5 Star Award, cementing his reputation as an author who transforms compassion into captivating narratives.

Perfect the Way I Am is essential reading for children living with Type 1 Diabetes who need to feel brave and understood, parents with a child who has diabetes searching for empowering resources, school teachers ready to read meaningful stories to classmates, and libraries providing accessibility and representation for all children.

Get your copy of Perfect the Way I Am today on Amazon. Join a community of readers empowering children to feel confident, proud, and perfect exactly as they are.

For media inquiries, interviews, or to explore the full collection, visit or connect with @BelliottiBooks on Twitter/X.