New Book Examines The Unfinished Truth Behind Hillsborough's Tragic Event

Why the Face? Hillsborough: The Third Injustice by Anthony Marlow is a powerful non fiction work that revisits the Hillsborough disaster through lived experience and long term investigation. Rather than focusing solely on the events of April 15, 1989, the book examines what happened in the years that followed, when evidence was questioned, accountability delayed, and truth became contested.

Anthony Marlow brings a rare perspective to the Hillsborough narrative. As a witness and survivor of personal trauma, his connection to the disaster developed over decades. The book explores what Marlow describes as the third injustice. Not only the tragedy itself or the blame wrongly placed on supporters, but the suppression, distortion, and disappearance of critical evidence long after the disaster.

Drawing attention to photographs, missing CCTV footage, and disputed official records, the book highlights how the handling of evidence shaped public understanding and delayed justice for families and survivors. It also addresses the psychological cost of pursuing truth in the face of resistance, intimidation, and institutional silence.

Written in clear and accessible language, Why the Face? Hillsborough: The Third Injustice restores humanity to a story too often reduced to statistics and summaries. It places Hillsborough within wider discussions about public accountability, policing oversight, and the long term impact of unresolved injustice.

This book is an important contribution for readers interested in true crime, social justice, investigative journalism, and modern British history. It is also essential reading for anyone who believes that justice does not expire and that truth deserves persistence.

Why the Face? Hillsborough: The Third Injustice by Anthony Marlow is available now on Amazon and other leading bookstores; .

About the Author:

Anthony Marlow is a Liverpool-born writer whose life experiences span working-class Britain, football culture, entrepreneurship, and civic struggle. Drawing from lived reality rather than theory, Marlow writes with authenticity and conviction. Why the Face? is his deeply personal account of identity, survival, and the lifelong pursuit of justice rooted in memory and truth.

Book Name: WHY THE FACE?: HILLSBOROUGH: THE THIRD INJUSTICE

Author Name: Anthony Marlow

ISBN Number: 979-8277255612

Paperback Version: Click Here

Kindle Version: Click Here