Irwin Brar Shares Outlook For The Coming Year In Affordable Housing And Construction

Irwin BrarVancouver-born Alberta builder Irwin Brar outlines what individuals should expect-and how they can prepare-as housing pressures intensify across Canada.

Redcliff, Alberta - February 10, 2026 - Irwin Brar, CEO of Apex Construction and COO of Ridge Apartments, is offering his personal outlook on the year ahead in the affordable housing and construction sector. Based on two decades of hands-on work across residential builds, community developments, and large-scale housing projects, Brar warns that the next year will bring both challenges and opportunities for Canadians trying to navigate the housing market.

“People see the houses going up, but they don't see how much pressure sits behind each build,” Brar said.“The demand keeps rising faster than the supply. That gap is what individuals need to understand.”

Recent reports highlight the scale of the issue:



Canada needs 3.5 million additional affordable units by 2030.

Alberta rental demand increased 22% year-over-year.

Construction input costs have risen more than 38% since 2020.

Labour shortages in skilled trades are projected to reach 100,000 vacancies nationwide in the coming years.

Municipal approval timelines have increased by 20–30% since 2019. Homelessness rates rise 13–15% for every 10% increase in rent.

According to Brar, the biggest misconception is that the industry can“build its way out” quickly.“I've learned to start small and focus on what solves real problems,” he explains.“Most people think big ideas arrive fully formed, but steady improvements matter more.”

What Has Changed Recently

Brar points to three major shifts over the past year:

Supply timelines are tightening. Weather disruptions, material volatility, and labour shortages have made predictable scheduling harder.

Demand for affordable rentals has surged beyond projections. Families are moving provinces, downsizing, or doubling up-straining existing inventory.

Municipal processing delays are increasing. More regulatory steps, fewer staff, and congested pipelines mean slower approvals.

“People assume delays mean someone is doing something wrong,” Brar notes.“The truth is, every part of the system is under pressure.”

What People Are Getting Wrong

Brar says Canadians often overlook how older buildings could ease short-term shortages.“Old buildings are underrated teachers,” he says.“They can be upgraded faster and cheaper than most people think, if we use modular add-ons and phased renovations.”

He also believes individuals underestimate how rising input costs will affect availability.“When materials go up 38% in three years, that cost lands somewhere,” Brar explains.“Families feel it first.”

What Is Likely to Get Harder



Rental affordability, as vacancy rates shrink further.

Material availability, especially lumber, insulation, and electrical components.

Skilled labour access, with retirements outpacing new entrants. Timeline certainty, due to weather volatility and permit wait times.

“Construction doesn't get easier when you scale it,” Brar says.“It gets more complex.”

What Will Work

Brar believes the most effective strategies in the coming year will be surprisingly simple:



Modest improvements to existing housing (insulated panels, utility core retrofits).

Clearer expectations between landlords, tenants, and builders.

Community-supported solutions, including food banks and youth programs, which relieve indirect pressures on families. Individual action, rather than relying solely on government or large developers.

“You don't have to build a house to help,” he says.“Small actions add up.”

Three Scenarios for 2025 and What Individuals Should Do1. Optimistic Scenario

Rates stabilize, material costs flatten, and approvals speed up modestly. Best actions:



Consider long-term rental plans before rates shift again.

Invest time in weatherproofing or improving your current home. Support local organizations helping families transition into stable housing.

2. Realistic Scenario

Demand continues climbing, timelines remain stretched, and affordability tightens. Best actions:



Build a savings buffer for rising rent or repair costs.

Explore shared housing or multigenerational options. Advocate locally for faster permitting and community support programs.

3. Cautious Scenario

Material shortages worsen and vacancies hit record lows. Best actions:



Prioritize stability-avoid unnecessary moves.

Strengthen community ties and participate in local support efforts. Learn basic home maintenance skills to reduce reliance on contractors.

Irwin Brar encourages readers to choose the scenario that feels most realistic for their situation and begin taking the recommended steps now.“Housing challenges don't resolve themselves,” he says.“Preparation is the best tool any individual has.”

About Irwin Brar

Irwin Brar is the CEO of Apex Construction and COO of Ridge Apartments. Born in Vancouver and raised in Alberta, he learned construction from his family before founding his own company in 2018. His team now builds 400+ affordable housing units each year across Western Canada. Brar is known for his practical leadership, community involvement, and passion for improving access to stable housing.

