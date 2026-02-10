Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


U.S. Stocks Dip After Record Weekly Gains WTI Crude Steady At $64.28


2026-02-10 07:09:09
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, Feb 10 (Petra) - Major U.S. stock indices fell after posting unprecedented gains at the end of last week, while U.S. crude oil "West Texas Intermediate" remained steady at $64.28 per barrel.
Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by about 100 points before today's close, the technology-focused Nasdaq index dropped by approximately 100 points.
Meanwhile, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index declined by 10 points.

Jordan News Agency

