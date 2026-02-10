Flu Season: Epidemic Threshold Exceeded In Eight Regions, Children Most Affected

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by the Center for Public Health (CPH).

“A medium level of exceedance of the epidemic threshold for ARVI incidence was recorded in three regions – Kyiv, Poltava, and Khmelnytskyi. A low level of exceedance was registered in five regions – Volyn, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Sumy, and Cherkasy. In Kyiv city and other regions, morbidity indicators correspond to the background level of ARVI incidence intensity,” the CPH said.

According to the Center for Public Health, between February 2 and 8, 160,255 people in Ukraine contracted ARVI – 78,052 adults and 82,203 children under the age of 17, which is 13.6% higher than the previous week.

A total of 5,660 patients with ARVI were hospitalized, including 3,115 children. As for COVID-19, 239 cases were reported over the week, which is 14.8% more than a week earlier.

The Center for Public Health reminded that COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine is free of charge.

“Ukraine has omicron-specific mRNA vaccines COMIRNATY (Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium NV) available for vaccination of adults, children aged 5–11, and children aged 6 months to 4 years,” the Center added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 11,049 new cases of influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, were registered in Kyiv during the 6th week of 2026.

