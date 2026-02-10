Poland To Supply Ukraine With Air Defense Systems, Former Defense Minister Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by former Polish Minister of National Defense Janusz Onyszkiewicz.

“The air defense systems designed to counter aerial threats, which are either in active service or stored in the Polish army, will be provided to Ukraine,” he said.

According to Onyszkiewicz, the Polish side has already made this decision. He added that the support will not be limited to the Piorun MANPADS but will include a broad range of other air defense capabilities Poland possesses.

Regarding the signing of a letter of intent in Kyiv on joint defense production between Ukraine and Poland, Onyszkiewicz emphasized that it is“a step in the right direction.”

“Of course, this is another step that strengthens our cooperation in the defense industry,” he noted.

He added that this move also relates to the transfer of Polish MiG-29 jets to Ukraine:“We are transferring them with the hope of deepening cooperation and with the expectation that Ukraine will share its unique global expertise in drones. Additionally, this could help us jointly develop certain systems, including long-range missiles.”

Onyszkiewicz believes that the result of signing the letter of intent will be not only cooperation between Ukrainian and Polish state defense companies but also active involvement of private arms manufacturers. According to him, there are many private companies in Poland interested in collaborating with Ukrainian partners.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Ukraine and Poland signed a letter of intent on joint production in the defense industry.

During his recent visit to Kyiv, Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Poland is ready to provide Ukraine with its MiG-29 jets in exchange for Ukrainian drones. At the same time, Poland will consider Ukraine's priorities: currently, missiles for air defense systems are more important for Ukraine.