403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Neil Munro
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- PhD Candidate in Psychology, James Cook University
Published with British Journal of Sports Medicine "The effect of exercise on depression and anxiety symptoms: A systematic umbrella review with meta-meta-analysis'
Also MBA from Open Un iversity UK (2006)Experience
- –present PhD Researcher, James Cook University
- 2025 James Cook University, MPhil Psychology
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment