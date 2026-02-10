CMG Announces The Appointment Of Christopher Wright To The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the“Company”) (TSX: CMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Wright to its Board of Directors, effective today. Mr. Wright brings extensive experience in global investment, board governance, and growth strategy.

Mr. Wright served on the Board of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP, S&P 500, Sarasota FL), a market leading vertical software and technology business, for thirty-five years. During his tenure, Roper completed over 60 acquisitions, successfully growing its enterprise value to more than US$60 Billion in June 2025 when he stepped back from its Board.

“Christopher's track record in overseeing the scaling of publicly listed and privately owned vertical software and other businesses, along with his experience in building stakeholder value in international markets, brings a perspective that will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy,” commented Pramod Jain, CEO.“His deep expertise in M&A and ability to unlock opportunity in a wide range of market environments will strengthen our strategic vision and execution. It is a privilege to welcome Christopher to the Board, and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Mr. Wright was a co-founding Board member and lead external investor in Idox plc, a UK (AIM market) B2B software company focused on the UK local government applications. Until 2019, he was Chairman of a UK based asset management company focused on small-cap listed software companies. He also served as Global Head of Private Equity and sat on the group management board of Dresdner Kleinwort, a leading Anglo-German investment bank.

He remains a director of Merifin Capital, a single-family office based in Europe investing in venture, private equity and related asset classes, and has served for over a decade on the Board at Sutton Trust, a UK charitable organization.

He brings extensive experience chairing and/or serving on boards and audit, compensation, and executive committees.

Mr. Wright is graduate of Oxford University and an Hon. Fellow of Corpus Christi College, Oxford.

About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Oslo, Stavanger, and Kaiserslautern. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: For investor inquiries, please contact: Kim MacEachern Director, Investor Relations... For media inquiries, please contact:...