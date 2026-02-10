Autozone To Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings March 3, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas, will release results for its second quarter ended Saturday, February 14, 2026, before market open on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour conference call on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET), to discuss the results of the quarter. This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone's website at and by clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 53591 through Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

About AutoZone:

As of November 22, 2025, the Company had 6,666 stores in the U.S., 895 in Mexico and 149 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,710.

AutoZone is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through, and our commercial customers can make purchases through Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell, 901-495-7005, ...

Media: Jennifer Hughes, 901-495-6022, ...