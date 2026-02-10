California Water Service Group Opens 13Th Annual Scholarship Program To Students In Its Service Areas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students living in California Water Service Group's (Group) (NYSE: CWT) California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington service areas can now apply for the company's 13annual Scholarship Program. Up to $80,000 in scholarship funds are available to help offset the cost of post-secondary education.

To be eligible for one of four $10,000 grand-prize scholarships or additional scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000, applicants must plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the 2026-2027 academic year. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need.

“As we kick off our 100th year of service to our customers, we are pleased to again offer scholarships to lessen the financial barriers that can deter students from pursuing their dreams,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“This program is part of our commitment to customers, and one that we hope will make a meaningful impact for years to come.”

Group's Scholarship Program is part of the company's stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and does not affect customers' rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To date, Group has provided $839,000 in scholarships to students through the program.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service. This year, the company commemorates a century of service.

Group's purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company's nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at .

To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, students should visit