Liberty Military Housing Appoints Paris Cousin As Regional Vice President Of Its Mid-Atlantic Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Huntington Beach, CA, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) announced today that it has appointed Paris Cousin as the new Regional Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic region. In this role, Paris will oversee operational performance and resident experience for military communities in Hampton Roads, Washington D.C., Annapolis, and the surrounding area.

With more than 20 years of experience in military housing and property management, Paris is an accomplished operational leader whose career is marked with consistently strong performance and trusted partnerships with military stakeholders. Prior to her promotion to this new role, she served as the Area Vice President of the Mid-Atlantic region and has successfully led the team in maintaining strong resident satisfaction scores, as well as a high-performing team.

“Paris's leadership is distinguished by her commitment to military families and her tireless focus on delivering a high-quality living experience that supports and strengthens overall mission readiness,” said Gail Miller, Chief Operating Officer at Liberty.“Through her expanded role, we are confident that she will continue to drive positive impact across the Mid-Atlantic region, leading with excellence, accountability, and empathy.”

Before her tenure with Liberty, Paris served as the Senior Director of Operations in Hawaii for Hunt Communities, overseeing more than 7,000 homes across Navy and Marine Corps installations. She also holds Certified Property Manager and Accredited Residential Manager designations through the Institute of Real Estate Management.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of War (DoW) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit livelmh.

CONTACT: Mary Miles Weinberg Harris & Associates 443-614-8013...