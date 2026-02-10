Blackrock Bitcoin ETF Options Surge, Overtake Gold In Market Volume

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) BlackRock 's Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) options have surged to new heights, surpassing gold ETFs in both open interest and trading volume. As of February 10, IBIT options reached a total of 7.33 million active contracts, positioning it as the ninth-largest options market in the U.S. This marks a significant shift, as Bitcoin gains momentum over traditional assets like gold.

The surge in IBIT options highlights a growing interest in cryptocurrency. This uptick has coincided with Bitcoin's strong performance, outpacing gold in recent trading sessions. As Bitcoin continues to rise, the surge in IBIT options reflects broader market trends, with investors responding to changing global risk sentiment.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF's Growing Dominance in the Options Market

The rise of IBIT options points to a shifting preference towards Bitcoin-based assets. With 7.33 million IBIT contracts now open, Bitcoin has solidified its position in the options market, surpassing even gold ETFs like SPDR Gold Shares (GLD). By contrast, GLD options currently sit at 6.44 million, showing a distinct advantage for Bitcoin in this space.

IBIT options have recorded impressive trading volumes, with over 284 million shares traded, resulting in more than $10 billion in notional value. This represents a notable increase from the previous record set in November. The growing volume and interest reflect a clear trend of Bitcoin gaining ground in the financial market.

The put/call ratio for IBIT options is currently 0.64, indicating a more balanced market outlook compared to gold's ratio of 0.50. As Bitcoin continues to rise, its options market is becoming increasingly influential, while interest in gold begins to wane. This shift signals a broader change in market sentiment, with Bitcoin gaining prominence over gold.

Bitcoin Options Outpace Gold Amid Global Market Shifts

Bitcoin options have experienced significant growth, while the price of gold has weakened. A resurgence in global risk appetite has caused gold prices to ease, as equity indices show positive performance. This shift in sentiment has been attributed to anticipation surrounding upcoming U.S. economic data, including jobs reports and CPI inflation figures.

Despite expectations that gold could hit new highs in the coming years, Bitcoin continues to outperform it in terms of market sentiment. BNP Paribas has projected that gold could reach $6,000 by 2026, but Bitcoin has maintained a stronger position in the current market. This shift in favor of Bitcoin reflects a reassessment of traditional safe-haven assets.

As market conditions change, the growing focus on Bitcoin-based assets like IBIT may continue to challenge traditional investments such as gold. With Bitcoin rising in prominence, it could represent an increasing share of investor portfolios, reshaping the landscape for safe-haven investments.

Bitcoin's Performance in the Face of Increased Volatility

Despite a 30% crash in the market recently, Bitcoin has shown remarkable resilience. This volatility has sparked ongoing debates regarding Bitcoin's future, especially in comparison to gold. However, some analysts believe that Bitcoin's volatility could attract more investors if market conditions continue to favor riskier assets.

JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou noted that Bitcoin's volatility relative to gold has decreased to a record low of 1.5. This reduced volatility ratio makes Bitcoin more attractive to investors looking for higher returns. As Bitcoin's volatility continues to drop, it may attract a new wave of interest from risk-seeking investors.

With this shift in market dynamics, Bitcoin's recognition as a significant asset is growing. Many experts suggest that Bitcoin's price may rally toward $266,000 once the current negative sentiment dissipates. This potential for growth signals that Bitcoin could become even more appealing to investors in the near future.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Sees Record Inflows Despite BlackRock ETF Redemptions

BlackRock 's Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) has seen a surge in options activity, but its overall performance has been mixed. On February 6, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $144.9 million in net inflows, signaling renewed interest in cryptocurrency. This marks a positive reversal after a period of outflows, demonstrating a shift in sentiment towards Bitcoin.

However, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF faced redemptions of $20.9 million, signaling a less favorable outlook for the ETF itself. Despite this, the IBIT ETF remains an influential player in the market. The growing activity in Bitcoin options, along with fluctuating ETF inflows and outflows, suggests that Bitcoin's role in traditional financial markets is evolving.

This discrepancy between inflows and redemptions highlights the complexity of investor behavior in the cryptocurrency space. While Bitcoin options gain in popularity, the ETF market remains volatile. Nonetheless, the rise in Bitcoin options is a strong signal that Bitcoin is establishing itself as a dominant asset in global financial markets.

