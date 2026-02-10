Asia Intelligence Brief For Tuesday, February 10, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What matters today



1 Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in Hong Kong - longest penalty under national security law; US, UK, UN demand release; Trump's April Beijing visit now a flashpoint

2 Nikkei closes at third consecutive record (57,665) -“Takaichi trade” extends; SoftBank surges 11%; yen strengthens to 155 on intervention talk

3 Pakistan reverses India boycott - T20 World Cup match Feb 15 confirmed after ICC waives Bangladesh penalties and grants Dhaka future hosting rights

4 China tells banks to curb US Treasury holdings - dollar slides to monthly low; Bessent confirms US officials visited China last week







01

Market Snapshot

Close Feb 10









PAIR / INDEX

LEVEL

DAY CHG

SIGNAL









Nikkei 225

57,665 ★

+2.31%

▲ record close





Topix

3,855 ★

+1.90%

▲ record close





KOSPI

5,301.69

+0.07%

▲





Hang Seng

27,027

+0.60%

▲





Shanghai Comp

4,123

+1.40%

▲





ASX 200

8,870

+1.85%

▲





USD/JPY

155.30

-0.40%

▼ yen strengthens





DXY Index

96.86

-0.10%

▼ monthly low





US 10Y Yield

4.184%

-1bp

▼





Gold

$5,019/oz

-0.90%

▼





WTI Crude

$64.15/bbl

-0.10%

▼













BREAKING

Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years - longest Hong Kong NSL penalty; HK chief executive praises conviction; US, UK, UN condemn; Trump expected to raise at April Beijing summit





MARKETS

Nikkei 225 closes at 57,665 - third consecutive record; SoftBank jumps 11% on upgraded forecasts; Topix also at all-time high 3,855; MSCI World hits fresh record





GEOPOLITICS

China tells banks to curb US Treasury holdings - Bloomberg reports regulators ordering position reductions; holdings halved to $683B from $1.3T peak; dollar at monthly low; Bessent confirms staff visited Beijing last week





CRICKET

Pakistan reverses India boycott - Feb 15 Colombo match confirmed after ICC waives Bangladesh penalty and grants BCB future hosting rights (2028–31); ten-day standoff ends in flurry of Monday night statements





ELECTIONS

Bangladesh campaign silence begins tonight - 1,981 candidates across 300 seats; BNP rallies in Sylhet; NCP starts at Dhaka's Tin Netar Mazar; 48 hours to the biggest democratic exercise of 2026





TRADE

US–India joint statement formally published - tariffs cut to 18%; $500B purchase commitment; USTR map shows all J&K including PoK as India; India–EU FTA signed last week













DATE

EVENT

TYPE









Feb 10 (tonight)

Bangladesh campaign silence begins 7:30pm local - 48hrs to polls

Elections





Feb 11

Japan Q4 2025 GDP - rebound expected from prior contraction

Economic





Feb 12

Bangladesh general election + constitutional referendum (127M voters)

Elections





Feb 12

Netanyahu–Trump meeting - Iran nuclear file, secondary tariffs

Diplomacy





Feb 12

US January employment data - Hassett warned to expect weaker numbers

Economic





Feb 14

EU Election Observation Mission - preliminary Bangladesh findings (Dhaka)

Elections





Feb 15

India vs Pakistan - T20 World Cup, Colombo (the match that almost wasn't)

Sport/Geopolitics







02Conflict & Stability TrackerCriticalMyanmarUSDP wins 739/1,025 seats; parliament convenes March; 93,300+ killed since coup; Timor-Leste opens legal proceedings against juntaEscalatingGaza / Iran576+ killed since ceasefire; Netanyahu meets Trump Wed; US–Iran Oman talks; secondary tariffs on Iran importers signedTenseSouth China SeaPhilippines pushes COC; China drills at Scarborough; Japan–PH defence pacts signed; Australia upgrading 5 Luzon basesWatchingBangladeshCampaign silence starts tonight 7:30pm; 127M voters head to polls Feb 12; 200 EU observers deployed; BNP vs Jamaat-NCP bipolar contest03Fast TakeToday's headlines0410 Developments to Watch1. Jimmy Lai Gets 20 Years - Press Freedom's Darkest DayEAST ASIAHong Kong court sentenced Jimmy Lai, 78, to 20 years on Monday - the longest penalty under the national security law. Six former Apple Daily journalists received 6–10 years. HK Chief Executive John Lee praised the sentence. UN Human Rights Chief Türk demanded immediate release. US Secretary Rubio called it“unjust and tragic.” Lai's son says the April Trump–Xi summit is key to any release.Effectively a death sentence for the 78-year-old. CPJ called it“the final nail in the coffin for press freedom in Hong Kong.” 385 individuals arrested under NSL since 2020, 175 convicted. The sentence transforms Lai into a diplomatic bargaining chip ahead of Trump's April Beijing visit. UK–China relations strained further as Labour faces criticism for not securing release during Starmer's January trip.2. Nikkei at 57,665 - Takaichi Trade Enters Day ThreeEAST ASIANikkei 225 rose 2.31% today (Tuesday) to close at 57,665 - a third consecutive record. Topix also hit an all-time high at 3,855. SoftBank surged 11% on upgraded full-year forecasts. Yen strengthened to 155.3 after Takaichi emphasized fiscal sustainability and Finance Minister Katayama warned she was monitoring FX markets. JGB 10-year yield at 2.27%.Berkshire Hathaway's Japan positions have tripled to $40B+ from $13.8B cost basis. HSBC's Neumann: investors are“re-loading the Takaichi trade.” UBP warns 10Y JGB yields could hit 2.5% - at 230% debt-to-GDP, each basis point matters. Japan Q4 GDP print (due tomorrow) is the next test: a strong rebound could reinforce the rally; weakness could expose the trade's fragility.3. China Tells Banks to Dump US TreasuriesEAST ASIABloomberg reported that Chinese regulators verbally instructed major banks to limit purchases and reduce holdings of US Treasuries, citing concentration risk and market volatility. Directive does not apply to state sovereign holdings. China's Treasury position halved to $683B from $1.3T peak. Dollar index fell to monthly low at 96.86. Treasury Secretary Bessent confirmed US officials visited China last week to“strengthen communication channels.”Beijing framed this as risk management, not geopolitics - but timing is sensitive ahead of Trump's April China visit. Chinese commercial clients shifting to European bonds, JGBs, and gold. Macquarie's Berry:“latest evidence of structural outflows from the dollar.” India and Brazil also reducing Treasury exposure - structural trend, not China-specific. Market reaction contained for now, but the direction is unmistakable.4. Pakistan Reverses India Boycott - Cricket Crisis ResolvedSOUTH ASIAPakistan government directed its cricket team to play India on Feb 15 in Colombo, ending a 10-day standoff. Resolution came after ICC agreed to: (1) no penalty on Bangladesh for refusing to travel to India, and (2) granting BCB hosting rights for an ICC event in 2028–31 cycle. BCB president thanked Pakistan and asked them to honour the fixture. Sri Lanka PM and UAE both urged participation.Pakistan won diplomatic concessions without losing cricket participation - a textbook face-saving exit. Bangladesh gets future hosting rights despite being expelled. ICC's power dynamics openly questioned: India's economic leverage won the structural argument, but Pakistan–Bangladesh solidarity created genuine pressure. PCB also raised revenue-sharing reform. The India–Pakistan match remains the most-watched event in world cricket.5. Bangladesh: 48 Hours to the PollsSOUTH ASIAOfficial campaigning ends tonight at 7:30pm local, 48 hours before polls open Feb 12. BNP launched campaign at Sylhet rally with chairman Tarique Rahman. NCP started at Dhaka's Tin Netar Mazar. Jamaat holds rally in Mirpur. 1,981 candidates contest 300 seats. EU's 200 observers now deployed across all 64 districts. Constitutional referendum on“July Charter” runs concurrently. Women's torch marches in Dhaka demand representation.A bipolar contest: BNP (288 candidates) vs Jamaat–NCP alliance (256 combined). With Awami League banned, the real question is whether BNP wins outright or needs Jamaat coalition - which would mark the Islamic party's return to power-sharing for the first time since 2006. Youth vote (median age 26) and NCP's student-uprising base are wild cards. Geopolitical realignment depends on outcome: BNP may maintain India ties; Jamaat–NCP tilts toward Pakistan/China.6. Japan's Supermajority: What Takaichi Can Do NowEAST ASIALDP won 316/465 seats Sunday (postwar record). Coalition with Ishin: 352 seats. Two-thirds supermajority allows override of upper house vetoes. Record ¥122T budget for FY starting April 1. 8% food sales-tax suspension pledged for 2 years. Trump congratulated on TruthSocial; White House meeting set March 19. Opposition Reform Alliance collapsed 172→49.Takaichi is now the strongest postwar PM. She can pursue constitutional amendments (Article 9), accelerate defence overhaul, and reshape Japan 's fiscal architecture. Aberdeen's Kochugovindan:“This does not entitle free rein to just spend.” But her Taiwan comments have deepened the China–Japan rift. Beijing must now accept she's entrenched for years. New JGB issuance ¥29.6T (below ¥30T second year running).7. Thailand: Nationalist Wave Reshapes PoliticsSE ASIAPM Anutin's Bhumjaithai Party won 194 seats Sunday (up from 71 in 2023), riding a nationalist wave from the Thai–Cambodia border conflict (May–Aug 2025, 149 killed). People's Party trailed with 116; Pheu Thai collapsed to 74. Kla Tham (58 seats) likely coalition partner for 252+ majority. Constitutional rewrite backed 2:1 in referendum.First conservative-royalist election win this century. The border war handed Anutin the narrative. Progressive movement crushed. Coalition formation expected within two weeks. GDP growth at 1.5% demands structural reform, not just security rhetoric. Thai baht weakened modestly (+0.29%). Markets hopeful about stability but cautious on economic substance.8. US–India Trade Reset FormalizedSOUTH ASIAWhite House published formal joint statement and fact sheet. India's reciprocal tariff cut from 50% to 18% (Pakistan 19%, China 34%). India to eliminate tariffs on US industrial/agricultural goods. $500B purchase commitment over 5 years. USTR map showed all J&K including PoK as Indian territory. India–EU FTA also signed last week.Strategic reset after worst US–India patch in years. Modi hasn't confirmed Russian oil commitment. The USTR map is a signal to Islamabad and Beijing. Pakistan opposition“shocked.” Carnegie's Feigenbaum:“Let's not talk as if the last six months went poof.” China, Russia, Pakistan, EU all exploited the 2025 rift - can Delhi and DC make up lost time?9. Iran Nuclear: Oman Talks, Secondary Tariffs, Netanyahu VisitWEST ASIAUS–Iran indirect talks in Oman Feb 6 - both sides called them constructive. FM Araghchi at Al Jazeera Forum insisted enrichment is an“inalienable right.” Trump signed secondary tariffs on any country importing Iranian goods. Netanyahu heads to Washington Wednesday. June 2025 12-day war devastated Iran's military; internal protests continue with 500+ reported killed.Dual-track of diplomacy and pressure. China (~90% of Iran's oil imports) is the main secondary-tariff target - linking the Iran file directly to the US–China Treasury story. Netanyahu will push Trump to reject any deal preserving enrichment. The Trump–Xi April summit adds complexity. Iran's internal instability weakens its negotiating position.10. Myanmar Sham Election FormalizedSE ASIAUSDP won 739/1,025 seats in three-phase election. Parliament convenes mid-March. Min Aung Hlaing created Union Consultative Council with sweeping powers. ASEAN refused certification; UN reported 170 civilians killed in airstrikes during voting; 404 arrested. Timor-Leste opened legal proceedings against the junta. NLD dissolved; Aung San Suu Kyi (80) remains jailed.The election repackages military rule in civilian clothing. 67/330 townships couldn't vote. ACLED: 93,300+ dead since 2021. Timor-Leste's legal action is a first for an ASEAN member state and could set a regional precedent - though enforcement remains elusive. Washington's policy review expected before Q2 2026.05Sovereign & Credit PulseJapanNikkei at record 57,665 (third consecutive all-time high). JGB 10Y at 2.27% - UBP sees 2.5% coming. Yen at 155.3 on verbal intervention. Berkshire's Japan positions tripled to $40B+. Record ¥122T budget at 230% debt-to-GDP. New JGB issuance below ¥30T for second year. Q4 GDP print tomorrow is decisive for sustainability of the rally.ChinaBanks instructed to curb US Treasury exposure - holdings halved to $683B. 10Y CGB yield at 1.82%. PBOC injected ¥600B via 14-day repos. US–China tariff truce holds through Nov 2026 (10% rate). 935-item tariff reduction effective Jan 1. Shanghai +1.4%. Secondary Iran tariffs threaten China's ~90% share of Iranian oil. Fiscal deficit projected 4.0–4.5% of GDP.IndiaUS–India joint statement formally published. 18% tariff positions India below regional competitors. India–EU FTA signed. Rupee steady at 90.56. Key risk: unconfirmed Russian oil commitment. USTR map showing all J&K as Indian territory is a significant diplomatic signal. $500B purchase commitment needs implementation tracking.06Power PlayersUnited StatesRubio condemned Lai sentence. Treasury staff visited China per Bessent. NEC's Hassett warned of lower US jobs numbers ahead of Wednesday payrolls. Fed on hold until June. Secondary Iran tariffs signed. India deal at 18%. April Trump–Xi summit looms as leverage point for Lai, trade, and Iran. Running maximum-pressure dual tracks across every Asian file simultaneously.ChinaDual financial signals: ordering banks to reduce US Treasury exposure while accepting Bessent's communication overtures. Defended Lai sentence as“legitimate.” Watching US–India deal. Iranian oil secondary tariffs most significant near-term threat. Trade surplus at record levels. India, Brazil also reducing Treasury exposure - China not alone in diversification. HK chief executive praised Lai's conviction.United KingdomCooper called Lai prosecution“politically motivated” and demanded humanitarian release. Opposition's Patel called Starmer“spineless.” UK now third-largest holder of US Treasuries (above China). London simultaneously approving China's mega embassy - critics see contradiction with human rights stance. Lai is a British citizen; case tests UK–China relations at their most fragile point.PakistanAchieved diplomatic win: reversed boycott after ICC agreed no Bangladesh penalty + future hosting rights. Extracted concessions without losing tournament participation. But India trade deal at 18% (vs Pakistan's 19%) undercuts Islamabad's 2025 gains. Pakistan–Bangladesh solidarity codified through cricket governance. Feb 15 India match becomes most politically charged cricket fixture in history.07Regulatory & Policy WatchChina: US Treasury De-Risking DirectiveVerbal instruction to major banks: limit new purchases, reduce existing positions. No specific targets or timeline. Framed as risk diversification. Chinese banks hold ~$298B in dollar bonds. Alternatives: European HQ bonds, JGBs, gold. India, Brazil also reducing exposure. Treasury yields +4bp intraday before settling; dollar at monthly low.Hong Kong: NSL Sentencing PrecedentLai's 20-year sentence sets the benchmark for future NSL cases. Oxford Brookes' Chiu warns judgment treats“engagement with UN human rights mechanisms” as evidence of guilt - alarming for journalists and academics. 385 arrested, 175 convicted since 2020. Apple Daily forced to close after 26 years. Press freedom implications across all of Asia.Japan: ¥122T Budget & Food Tax SuspensionRecord budget for FY starting April 1. 8% food consumption tax suspension for 2 years - possible with supermajority. New JGB issuance ~¥29.6T (below ¥30T second year). Aberdeen says debt-to-GDP declining since pandemic. Takaichi pledged stimulus won't strain finances further. Bond market giving benefit of the doubt - for now.08Calendar: Next 72 Hours09Bottom LineToday's headlines tell a single story through three lenses. In Tokyo, markets are celebrating a new era of Japanese political strength - Takaichi's supermajority has unlocked a fiscal expansion trade that pushed the Nikkei to its third consecutive record. In Hong Kong, that same Asian confidence runs headlong into Beijing's iron fist: Jimmy Lai's 20-year sentence is effectively a life sentence for a man whose crime was running a newspaper. And in Beijing, regulators are quietly restructuring China's dollar exposure - halving Treasury holdings to $683 billion while the rest of the world watches the implications ripple through currency and bond markets. Connecting these threads is the United States: Bessent's staff visiting Beijing, Trump planning his April summit, Rubio condemning Lai, and secondary Iran tariffs pressuring China's oil lifeline - all simultaneous, all contradictory, all Washington. Cricket resolved itself tonight when Pakistan backed down from its India boycott, but the real game starts in 48 hours in Bangladesh. Asia Intelligence BriefDaily Edition · Tuesday, February 10, 2026