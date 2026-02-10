Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, February 10, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tuesday between pré-Carnaval and Carnaval proper - the city's deepest breath. The megablocos that rocked Centro on Saturday and Sunday are memories. The Sambódromo sits dark until Friday. Pedra do Sal's legendary Monday roda has come and gone. And yet the week is about to crack wide open: blocos return to the streets tomorrow, the Série Ouro hits the Sapucaí on Friday, and the Grupo Especial follows Sunday. Tonight is the last night of true calm. Use it wisely. The Blue Note opens its Carnaval-week concert schedule with a jazz and MPB session on the Copacabana oceanfront. In Lapa, the Carioca da Gema - the bar that helped revive the neighbourhood - runs its nightly samba programming as if nothing has changed. The Botafogo bar strip offers cold beer and low stakes. And somewhere in your hotel room, your glitter and abadá are waiting. This is your final rest day. It still sounds like Rio. 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Pick your mood Jazz on the ocean Quarteto, cocktails, sea breeze on the Atlântica → Blue Note Rio · Copacabana · 20h Lapa samba Live roda, casarão, caipirinha on Mem de Sá → Carioca da Gema · Lapa · from 18h Neighbourhood bar crawl Craft beer, outdoor tables, Zona Sul easy → Rua Voluntários da Pátria · Botafogo · from 18h Port zone after dark Forró, samba, dockside venue, local crowd → Trapiche Gamboa · Saúde · from 20h 02 Top Picks - Fast Scan At a glance FREE$ < R$50$$ R$50–150$$$ R$150+ 1 Bebê Kramer Quarteto at Blue Note Rio Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Jazz & MPB opening Carnaval-week programming 20:00 $$ 2 Carioca da Gema - Live Samba Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa · 25 years of nightly samba in the heart of the neighbourhood 18:00 $ 3 Trapiche Gamboa - Live Samba & Forró Rua Sacadura Cabral, 155 – Saúde · Port zone institution, local crowd, near Pedra do Sal 20:00 $ 4 Botafogo Bar Strip Rua Voluntários da Pátria – Botafogo · Dozens of bars, outdoor tables, easy metro access 18:00 FREE 5 Beco do Rato - Samba de Raiz Rua Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa · Standing-room roda in one of Lapa's tightest spaces ~20:00 $ 03 Full Rundown Deep dive 1Bebê Kramer Quarteto at Blue Note Rio Jazz & MPB TIME20:00 (doors 19:00) PRICER$80–140 (Eventim) VIBEJazz, MPB, intimate DRESSSmart casual

Why we picked it: The Blue Note Rio - the first Southern Hemisphere outpost of New York's legendary jazz club - opens its Carnaval-week concert calendar tonight with the Bebê Kramer Quarteto. It's the most polished ticketed event on a Tuesday when the rest of the city is resting.

Pianist and composer Bebê Kramer is joined by Pedro Franco, Cassius Theperson and bassist André Vasconcellos for a set that blends Brazilian jazz, MPB standards and original compositions. The Blue Note's intimate room - oceanfront on Avenida Atlântica, with a piano bar, full dinner service and views of Copacabana Beach - turns a quiet Tuesday into an occasion.

The house operates a happy hour on the calçadão from 17h (free entry, piano bar) before the ticketed show at 20h. On Carnaval week, this is the civilised alternative to the madness ahead.

Practicalities: Tickets via Eventim or at the door. The 20h session requires a ticket; access from 19h. A possible second session at 22h30 depending on demand. Full dinner and cocktail menu. Located directly on Av. Atlântica - metro Cardeal Arcoverde is a 10-minute walk. Dress smart casual; this is not a flip-flop venue.

Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Tickets → 2Carioca da Gema Casa de Samba TIMEHappy hour from 18h · Show ~21h PRICEFree until show · Cover varies VIBESamba, MPB, gafieira DRESSCasual

Why we picked it: Twenty-five years ago, the Carioca da Gema was the first bar to occupy the abandoned casarões of Lapa and fill them with live samba. It sparked a revival that turned the neighbourhood into Rio 's nightlife capital. On a quiet Tuesday, it remains the most reliable samba house in the city.

The house opens at 18h with a happy hour - free entry, half-price caipirinha de limão, discounted petiscos - before the main act takes the stage around 21h. Tuesday lineups rotate weekly (check @barcariocadagema on Instagram for the specific act), but the house style is consistent: samba de raiz, MPB, and the occasional gafieira band, in an intimate room with air conditioning newly reinforced for the summer season.

The Carioca da Gema also fields its own bloco - which hit the streets on Saturday 14 February at the Arcos da Lapa, in case you want a preview of the energy tonight at a smaller scale.

Practicalities: Open Mon–Thu from 18h to 2h, Fri from 18h to 4h, Sat from 21h. Located on Av. Mem de Sá, 79 - walkable from metro Cinelândia or Carioca. Tickets via Sympla or at the door. Happy hour runs until the main show starts. Full food menu available. The venue is air-conditioned - a real advantage in the February heat.

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa Website → 3Trapiche Gamboa Samba & Forró TIMEFrom ~20:00 PRICEVaries (check door) VIBESamba, forró, local crowd DRESSCasual

Why we picked it: The Trapiche Gamboa sits on Rua Sacadura Cabral in the port zone - a short walk from Pedra do Sal, in the heart of the Saúde neighbourhood that gave birth to carioca samba. While Pedra do Sal itself only runs its roda on Mondays and Fridays, the Trapiche keeps the flame alive the rest of the week.

The venue books rotating acts of live samba and forró in a warehouse-style space that draws a predominantly local, older crowd - many of whom are the same people you'd see at Pedra do Sal if it were running tonight. It's the closest thing to the port zone samba experience on a Tuesday, and a chance to visit this culturally rich neighbourhood without the Monday crush.

Practicalities: Check the venue's social media for the specific Tuesday lineup - programming varies. Located at Rua Sacadura Cabral, 155, a 5-minute walk from Pedra do Sal. The nearest metro stations are Uruguaiana and Carioca; ride-hail is recommended for the return. The surrounding streets are quieter at night - avoid walking alone after the venue closes.

Rua Sacadura Cabral, 155 – Saúde 4Beco do Rato Roda de Samba TIMEFrom ~20:00 PRICEVaries (small cover) VIBESamba de raiz, intimate DRESSCasual / standing room

Why we picked it: Beco do Rato is one of Lapa's last surviving samba bars from before the neighbourhood's gentrification - a tiny, standing-room-only space at Rua Joaquim Silva, 11, where a roda de samba unfolds inches from your face. If the Carioca da Gema is Lapa 's polished showcase, the Beco do Rato is its raw nerve.

Programming varies by night, but the house consistently books samba de raiz acts that attract a devoted local following. On a quiet Tuesday in the gap between pré-Carnaval and the official days, this is where the diehards gather - a sweaty, joyful, no-frills samba experience.

Practicalities: Capacity is extremely limited - this is a tiny venue. Arrive early or expect to stand outside. Located on Rua Joaquim Silva, one of Lapa's main nightlife strips, walkable from Carioca da Gema. Cash is useful. Check the venue's Instagram for Tuesday confirmation.

Rua Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa 04 Suggested Route Evening to midnight 1 17:00 - Blue Note Happy Hour Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana. Free entry to the calçadão bar and piano bar from 17h. Cocktails with a view of Copacabana Beach. Stay for the Bebê Kramer Quarteto at 20h if you have tickets - or move on. ↓ metro Cardeal Arcoverde → Cinelândia ~20 min, or taxi to Lapa ~15 min 2 20:00 - Blue Note Bebê Kramer Quarteto (Option A - stay) Stay at the Blue Note for the ticketed jazz and MPB set. A civilised Carnaval-week evening. Ends ~22h. Head to Lapa afterwards if you want to keep going. ↓ or skip to Lapa directly 2b 18:00 - Carioca da Gema Happy Hour (Option B - Lapa) Free entry, half-price caipirinhas, live acoustic set. Stay for the main samba act from ~21h (cover charge). Lapa's most reliable Tuesday night. ↓ walk 3 min along Rua Joaquim Silva 3 22:00 - Beco do Rato or Lapa streets End the night at the Beco do Rato for intimate samba, or wander the Rua Joaquim Silva strip and the bars under the Arcos da Lapa. Tuesday is quiet - which means you'll actually get a table. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Carioca da Gema LAPA · FROM 18H · UNTIL 2H The house runs Tuesday through Saturday. On a quiet night, the samba gets more personal and the crowd more devoted. Beco do Rato LAPA · FROM ~20H · VARIES Standing-room roda on Rua Joaquim Silva. Raw, intimate, no-frills samba. A Lapa institution that runs late. Lapa bars & streets LAPA · ALL EVENING · FREE–$ Rua Joaquim Silva, Rua do Lavradio and the open-air bars under the Arcos da Lapa. Quieter than a weekend, but the strip never fully sleeps. Botafogo bar strip BOTAFOGO · FROM 18H · FREE–$ Rua Voluntários da Pátria between Praça Nelson Mandela and the waterfront. Dozens of bars, outdoor seating, easy metro access. The Zona Sul low-key option. 06 Plan B Alternatives- Rua Sacadura Cabral, 155, Saúde · From 20h · Varies Live samba and forró in the port zone. A short walk from Pedra do Sal. Great for a mid-week night with an older, local crowd.- Colônia Juliano Moreira, Jacarepaguá · Daytime One of Rio's celebrated blocos de saúde mental parades through Jacarepaguá today with the enredo "Pelos 7 ares da imaginação" in homage to Arthur Bispo do Rosário. A powerful, community-driven cultural experience.- Praça Mauá to Pedra do Sal, port zone · From 17h · Free No event tonight at Pedra do Sal (Monday-only roda), but the historic stone staircase and the surrounding Pequena África neighbourhood are worth visiting at sunset. Combine with the Trapiche Gamboa afterwards.- Various · Regula Mas Libera (Centro, 18h), Banda do Tio Marco (Quintino, 19h) The first blocos of the "Carnaval week" schedule begin Wednesday. Rest tonight and save your energy - the Cordão da Bola Preta (Saturday 14) and the Série Ouro (Friday 13) are days away.- Rua dos Arcos, 24, Lapa · Friday 13/02 · $$ If you're building towards the big days, the Monobloco's final pré-Carnaval ensaio at the Fundição Progresso drops Friday - the same night the Série Ouro opens the Sambódromo. Plan accordingly.- Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa The Scenarium is closed tonight (regular schedule Wed–Sat), but its special Carnaval programming runs Thursday 12 through Tuesday 17 February. Book ahead - it sells out during Carnaval. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro MetrôRio runs normal Tuesday schedules - last trains around midnight. Key stations tonight: Cardeal Arcoverde for the Blue Note (Copacabana); Cinelândia or Carioca for Lapa; Botafogo (Exit F) for the bar strip. NFC payments accepted at turnstiles. Road closures No bloco-related road closures tonight. Centro streets are fully open. The Sambódromo area remains clear until the Série Ouro on Friday. Driving and parking are as normal as Rio gets - which still means limited parking in Lapa and Copacabana. Ride-hailing No surge pricing on a Tuesday night. 99 and Uber are both active and cheap tonight. For the port zone (Trapiche Gamboa), request pickup from Rua Sacadura Cabral. VLT light rail connects Centro to Praça Mauá for the Boulevard Olímpico. Safety note Tuesday is the quietest night of the week - which means fewer people on the streets. In Lapa, stay on the main strips (Mem de Sá, Joaquim Silva, Lavradio). In the port zone, use ride-hailing after dark. Keep valuables secure and phones out of sight. The city is gearing up for Carnaval - pickpocket season is already underway. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Copacabana Tonight's headliner Blue Note Rio opens Carnaval-week programming with Bebê Kramer Quarteto (20h). Happy hour on the calçadão from 17h (free). The beach strip itself is quiet tonight - save the beachfront madness for the weekend blocos. Lapa Samba anchor Carioca da Gema (18h happy hour, show ~21h) and Beco do Rato (~20h) are the Tuesday anchors. Rio Scenarium is closed tonight but opens its Carnaval specials from Thursday. Rua Joaquim Silva and the Arcos da Lapa are walkable between all venues. Tuesday is the night you actually get in without a queue. Saúde & Gamboa Port zone No Pedra do Sal tonight (Monday/Friday only), but Trapiche Gamboa (~20h) keeps the port zone alive. Walk the Boulevard Olímpico for sunset views of Baía de Guanabara beforehand. Visit the Pedra do Sal stone staircase by daylight for the history, even without the roda. Zona Sul Low key No blocos, no mega-events - Zona Sul is resting. Botafogo's Rua Voluntários da Pátria bar strip is your best bet for casual Tuesday drinks: dozens of bars, outdoor tables, craft beer, easy metro access (Botafogo station, Exit F). Ipanema and Leblon are residential-quiet tonight. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. The quietest night before the storm: no blocos, but the city never fully sleeps.