São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Second night of silence before the Carnaval explosion. The pré-Carnaval megablocos that shut down Consolação with Calvin Harris and one million people on Sunday are now a distant ringing in the ears. The Sambódromo do Anhembi sits dark until Friday the 13th. D-Edge is closed until Thursday's D.RETE opener. And yet: tonight there is a pulse. At Casa de Francisca - the Palacete Teresa in the heart of Centro - the Baile da Massa Real drops a special tribute to Olodum and Timbalada, channelling Salvador's percussive soul into a São Paulo dance floor. In Moema, Bourbon Street runs its weekly "Toda Terça um Jazz" session, a city institution curated by Jazz Mansion. In the Mooca, Traço de União's samba never sleeps. And in Vila Madalena, the Aspicuelta bar strip opens for business as it has every night for decades. Tuesday in São Paulo is the quietest gear in the Carnaval machine. On Friday, fourteen escolas de samba will take the Anhembi. Tonight, you rest - or you dance to Olodum.

Why we picked it: The Baile da Massa Real is tonight's headline event - a celebration of Bahian percussion and Carnaval de Salvador's soul, transplanted into one of São Paulo's most beautiful rooms. Created in 2015 by baiano artist Pietro Leal, the baile has become a fixture for anyone who misses the trios elétricos of the Pelourinho. Tonight's special edition pays tribute to Olodum and Timbalada - two of the greatest forces in samba-reggae and percussive music ever to come out of Bahia.

Backed by a band of Bahian musicians based in São Paulo, the Baile performs vibrant reinterpretations of classics that defined generations - from "Faraó Divindade do Egito" to "Beija-Flor" - plus deep cuts from the Massa Real's regular repertoire. This is a standing, dancing, sweating event. The Palacete Teresa's gorgeous fin-de-siècle ballroom adds an improbable elegance to the proceedings.

Practicalities: Casa de Francisca Salão, Rua Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé. Standing room (mesas rotativas). Tickets via com - book ahead, the Massa Real sells out. The Palacete Teresa is a 5-minute walk from metro São Bento or Sé. The Largo area is open Tuesday from 11h30 to midnight. Full bar and food service.

R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé Tickets → 2Toda Terça um Jazz at Bourbon Street Jazz TIME19:30 (show 20:30) PRICER$45 (Fever app) VIBEJazz, intimate, seated DRESSSmart casual

Why we picked it: The Bourbon Street Music Club in Moema has been a pillar of São Paulo's live music scene for decades - a venue that has hosted B.B. King, Nina Simone and Ray Charles in its time. Every Tuesday, the Jazz Mansion curates a "Toda Terça um Jazz" session that puts emerging Brazilian jazz artists on the same stage, performing tributes and original material that blend jazz traditions with brasilidades.

The room is built in the style of a New Orleans jazz club - intimate, warm, acoustically superb. This is the civilised Tuesday option: a seated show in a historic venue, a full food and cocktail menu, and the kind of quiet concentration that lets you actually hear each note. On a night when most of the city is resting between Carnaval waves, this is the grown-up alternative.

Practicalities: R$45 via the Fever app or at the door. Doors at 19h30, main act at 20h30. Rua dos Chanés, 127, Moema - closest metro is Moema (L5-Lilás), a 10-minute walk. Full dinner service. Wheelchair accessible. The venue also hosts a premium "Caju Jazz Nights" at the JW Marriott for those wanting a more intimate setting (50 seats, free, arrive early).

Rua dos Chanés, 127 – Moema Website → 3Traço de União Samba de Raiz TIMEFrom 18:00 · Music ~20h PRICEVaries (small cover) VIBESamba, pagode, roda DRESSCasual

Why we picked it: Since 2002, the Traço de União has been the home of samba in São Paulo's Mooca - the Italian-Brazilian neighbourhood that predates the megablocos by a century. Madrinha Beth Carvalho and padrinho Luiz Carlos da Vila gave their blessings to the casa, and it has repaid them every night since.

Tuesday at the Traço de União is a quieter proposition than the legendary Monday sessions, but the samba de raiz programming continues - rotating live acts, pagode clássico, and the kind of roda where the regulars know every refrão. The venue itself is a galpão decorated with escola de samba pavilhões, quadros of sambistas and religious icons, creating an atmosphere that is warm, unpretentious and deeply paulistano. Traditional boteco food - pastéis, bolinhos, feijoada completa on weekends - and a caipirinha list that goes deep.

Practicalities: Rua Guaimbé, 322, Mooca (near Vila Madalena - the venue relocated). Accessible via metro Faria Lima (L4-Amarela). Check @tracodeuniaooficial on Instagram for the specific Tuesday act. Open Tue 18h–00h. Cash and card accepted.

Rua Guaimbé, 322 – Mooca Instagram → 4O Pasquim Bar & Prosa MPB & Samba TIMEFrom 18:00 PRICEFree entry / consommation VIBEBoteco, live music, MPB DRESSCasual

Why we picked it: Named after the legendary satirical newspaper, O Pasquim Bar & Prosa is a Vila Madalena institution on Rua Aspicuelta - the street that serves as the neighbourhood's beating heart. The bar runs live music every night, with a focus on samba and MPB, in an atmosphere that mixes the Beco do Batman's artistic spirit with honest boteco warmth.

On a quiet Tuesday between pré-Carnaval and Carnaval, O Pasquim is the neighbourhood anchor - a place to sit on the pavement with a chopp, listen to an acoustic samba set, and watch Vila Madalena's eclectic cast of characters drift by. The garden vertical, the decorative chaos, the feijoada on Saturdays - it all adds up to a bar that feels like it's been here forever. Tuesday is when you actually get a table without fighting for it.

Practicalities: Rua Aspicuelta, 201, Vila Madalena. Metro Vila Madalena (L2-Verde) is a 10-minute walk downhill. Open Tue–Sun from 18h. Full food menu (petiscos, portions, grilled meats). Free entry most nights; occasional cover for bigger acts. Check @opasquimbar on Instagram for tonight's lineup.

Rua Aspicuelta, 201 – Vila Madalena Instagram → 04 Suggested Route Evening to midnight 1 18:00 - Vila Madalena bar strip Rua Aspicuelta / Rua Mourato Coelho. Start with a chopp and petiscos at O Pasquim or Boteco Todos os Santos. Outdoor tables, low key, the neighbourhood winding down between Carnaval weekends. Walk the Beco do Batman while there's still light. ↓ ride-hail to Centro ~20 min, or metro Vila Madalena → Sé ~25 min 2 21:00 - Baile da Massa Real at Casa de Francisca (Option A - tonight's headliner) The Olodum and Timbalada tribute takes over the Palacete Teresa's Salão. Dance, sweat, sing. The most energetic event on an otherwise quiet Tuesday. Book ahead. ↓ or skip to Moema for the jazz option 2b 19:30 - Bourbon Street Jazz (Option B - seated, civilised) Toda Terça um Jazz session at the legendary Bourbon Street Music Club. R$45, seated, full dinner service. The grown-up Tuesday option. Main act at 20h30. ↓ ride-hail to Vila Madalena or Mooca ~20 min 3 22:00 - Traço de União or Vila Madalena bars End the night at Traço de União in the Mooca for samba (open until midnight), or return to the Aspicuelta strip for one more round. Tuesday is quiet - this is the last calm night before Carnaval takes over. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Casa de Francisca Largo CENTRO · FROM 19H30 · UNTIL 0H The Largo bar stays open until midnight on Tuesdays. After the Baile da Massa Real ends, linger with a drink in the historic Palacete Teresa. Traço de União MOOCA · FROM 18H · UNTIL 0H Tuesday samba runs until midnight. The crowd is smaller than Monday - which means more space to dance and a more intimate roda. Vila Madalena bars VILA MADALENA · ALL EVENING · FREE–$ Boteco Todos os Santos, Armazém Piola and the Aspicuelta strip serve until the small hours on weekdays. Pagode, samba and sertanejo. Rua Augusta corridor CONSOLAÇÃO · ALL EVENING · FREE–$ The Augusta strip is quieter on a Tuesday but never fully closes. Riviera Bar (24h since 1949) anchors the Paulista corner. SubAstor in the basement for cocktails. 06 Plan B Alternatives- Rua Aspicuelta, 201, Vila Madalena · From 19h · $ Award-winning jazz bar in the Vila Madalena strip. Live jazz sessions, cocktails, intimate room. A quieter complement to the Bourbon Street if you're already in the neighbourhood.- Rua Aspicuelta, 585, Vila Madalena · From 17h · Free Founded in 2013, one of Vila Madalena's most animated botecos. Live music Tue–Sun. The pagode crowd gathers here even on quiet weeknights. Traditional feijoada on weekends.- Rua Aspicuelta, 547, Vila Madalena · From 18h · Free Live samba and pagode every night since 2011. Boteco menu, craft beer, a reliable Vila Madalena anchor. Walk from O Pasquim or Boteco Todos os Santos.- Av. Mário de Andrade, 141, Barra Funda D-Edge is dark tonight and tomorrow. The annual D.RETE Carnaval party opens Thursday with Malóne (US), Drunky Daniels, Lu and Marian. Three nights: 12, 13 and 15 February. Buy tickets now via Ingresse.- Sambódromo do Anhembi, Santana Mocidade Unida da Mooca opens Friday at 23h, followed by Colorado do Brás, Dragões da Real, Acadêmicos do Tatuapé, Rosas de Ouro (defending champions) and Vai-Vai. Saturday night brings the second half. Tickets via com.- R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé · From Thu 12/02 If you miss the Massa Real tonight, the Casa de Francisca runs four special Grande Baile de Carnaval editions with Paulo Serau and the Grande Banda - plus guest Mônica Salmaso - performing marchinhas, sambas-enredos and frevos. A cultural highlight of the Carnaval calendar. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro Normal Tuesday schedules. Key stations tonight: Sé or São Bento (L1-Azul/L3-Vermelha) for Casa de Francisca; Vila Madalena (L2-Verde) for the bar strip; Moema (L5-Lilás) for Bourbon Street; Bresser-Mooca (L3-Vermelha) for Traço de União. Last trains around midnight on most lines. Road closures No bloco-related closures tonight. Rua da Consolação and Av. Paulista are fully open to traffic - the pré-Carnaval infrastructure has been cleared. The Anhembi area in Santana remains clear until Friday's desfiles. Normal Tuesday traffic rules apply. Ride-hailing No surge pricing on a Tuesday night. 99 and Uber are both active and cheap. Vila Madalena to Centro (Casa de Francisca) is ~20 min. Vila Madalena to Moema (Bourbon Street) is ~25 min. Centro to Mooca is ~15 min. Safety note Tuesday is the quietest night of the week. In Centro around Casa de Francisca, stay on well-lit streets - Rua Quintino Bocaiúva connects directly to metro São Bento. In Vila Madalena, the main strips are safe and populated. Keep valuables secure and phones out of sight. Carnaval pickpocket season is already underway. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Centro / Sé Tonight's headliner Casa de Francisca's Baile da Massa Real (21h) is the event of the night. The Palacete Teresa at Rua Quintino Bocaiúva is a 5-minute walk from metro São Bento. The Largo bar stays open until midnight if you want to keep the evening going in the historic building. Vila Madalena Bar strip anchor O Pasquim (from 18h), Boteco Todos os Santos (from 17h) and Armazém Piola (from 18h) all open on Tuesday. The Aspicuelta-Mourato Coelho corridor is São Paulo's most walkable bar crawl. Live music, outdoor tables, low cover charges. This is where 1.3 million people were on Sunday - tonight it's yours. Moema Jazz territory Bourbon Street's Toda Terça um Jazz (19h30) is the neighbourhood's anchor - São Paulo's most storied jazz club in a quiet residential zone. Metro Moema (L5-Lilás) is a 10-minute walk. The surrounding blocks have a handful of upscale restaurants if you want dinner first. Consolação / Augusta Always on Riviera Bar (24h, since 1949) anchors the Paulista-Consolação corner. The Rua Augusta bars are quieter on Tuesdays but open. SubAstor for serious cocktails. This is where the megablocos took over on Sunday - tonight it sleeps. D-Edge in Barra Funda is dark until Thursday's D.RETE opener. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily Compiled by the SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. No blocos today - the city rests. Grupo Especial opens Friday 13 at the Anhembi.