India, China Are Partners, Not Rivals: Strategic Dialogue Concludes

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) India and China held Strategic Dialogue here and emphasised viewing and handling bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and uphold the strategic perception that China and India are cooperative partners instead of rivals, and the two countries are each other's development opportunity instead of threat, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement, issued after a new round of China-India Strategic Dialogue held by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, said that both sides had friendly, candid and in-depth communication on the international and regional situation,respective internal and external policies, international and regional issues of shared interest, and China-India relations.

Strategic Partnership Over Rivalry

"Both sides underlined that given the complex and profound changes in the international situation,China and India should work together to earnestly implement the important common understandings reached between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, view and handle China-lndia relations from a strategic and long-term perspective,and uphold the strategic perception that China and India are cooperative partners instead of rivals, and the two countries are each other's development opportunity instead of threat," the statement said.

"China and India should deepen mutual trust and expand cooperation, properly manage differences, and promote the development of China-India relations along a sound and steady track," it added.

India and China bilateral relations have seen an upward movement following meeting between PM Modi and President Xi in Kazan in October 2024. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since ties were strained following tensions in eastern Ladakh that started in April-May 2020.

The two leaders last met in August 2025 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said that both sides agreed to support each other's work as the BRICS Chair for 2026 and 2027 respectively. It said both sides also agreed to support multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations, strengthen unity and cooperation among the Global South, safeguard international fairness and justice, work together for a multipolar world, and make contributions to peace and development in Asia and the world at large.

India's MEA on Border Peace and Bilateral Progress

The statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs said that two sides exchanged views on a wide gamut of issues covering bilateral, regional and international affairs. Bilateral discussions primarily focused on the recent progress made in stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties and ways to take bilateral engagement forward.

"Both sides underscored the importance of peace and tranquility in the border areas for overall progress in bilateral relations. They reiterated their commitment to implement the guidance provided by their leaders including on the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to approach issues and concerns related to bilateral trade," the statement said.

Foreign Secretary noted the successful resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and hoped for the continued expansion of the scale of the Yatra. Both sides recognised the need for an early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement.

The two sides agreed to continue to take practical steps for visa facilitation and promote people-to-people contacts.

The statement also said that both sides discussed multilateral cooperation, including in the context of India's BRICS Chairship this year. "The Chinese side expressed its support for a successful BRICS Summit in India. EVFM also conveyed that China understands and respects India's aspirations for UNSC membership," it said. (ANI)

