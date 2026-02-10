HP CM Sukhu Interacts With 'Children Of The State' On Educational Tour

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday interacted with 'Children of the State' of Child Care Institutions (CCIs) of Sundernagar, Talyar, Bharnal and Dehar in Mandi district.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the children are on an educational and experiential tour to Chandigarh and Jaipur under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana.

CM's Interaction and Encouragement

During a video conference, the Chief Minister encouraged the children to make the most of this opportunity. He said such tours offer valuable exposure and help students understand various subjects in a practical, engaging way. CM Sukhu asked whether they had ever travelled by air, and the children excitedly shared that it was their first flight. He also enquired about their accommodation and food arrangements and advised them to remain focused on their studies, especially in view of their upcoming examinations.

He said the state government was committed to improving these children's lives and assured them of full care and support through age 27. "A total of 31 children from the four Child Care Institutions are participating in the tour," he added.

Aims of Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana

The Chief Minister said that the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana is not limited to providing protection; it aims to create opportunities that ensure a secure and dignified future for orphaned children.

Tour Objectives for Holistic Development

The objective of the tour is to introduce children to national integration, cultural heritage, modern infrastructure, and educational institutions, thereby supporting their holistic development. Such educational and experiential visits, he added, play a vital role in building self-confidence, curiosity, social awareness and a deeper understanding of the country.

Directives for Children's Safety

He directed the relevant officers to ensure there is no lapse in the children's safety, comfort, and well-being during the tour. (ANI)

