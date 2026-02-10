Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding: Sachin Invites PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Shah

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar invited the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for the wedding of his son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok on Tuesday. The duo got engaged in August last year. He met Rahul Gandhi with his family in New Delhi. Sharing the news on X, Tendulkar wrote, "Our family had the opportunity to meet Shri @RahulGandhi ji and invite him to Arjun-Saaniya's wedding."

Invitations to National Leaders

Tendulkar also invited President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for Arjun's wedding earlier in the day.

Arjun Tendulkar's Cricket Career

The 26-year-old all-rounder has played five IPL matches for MI and has taken three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He also scored 13 runs in his IPL career so far. Arjun now plays for Goa in domestic cricket after making his Mumbai debut in 2021.

Arjun Tendulkar was traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction last year and will play for LSG this season. While the five-time IPL champions were required to part ways with Arjun, they have secured the services of leg-spinner Mayank Markande in a trade with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Mumbai Indians selected Arjun in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh, but he did not feature in any matches that season. MI bought him again for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and he made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2023, taking three wickets in four games.

Ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, and Arjun appeared in only one match that season.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench.

About Saaniya Chandok

Saaniya Chandok comes from a prominent background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar, for several years.

