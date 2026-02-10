Don't Threaten If You Can't Back It Up: Omar Abdullah On Pak's U-Turn

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday took a jibe at Pakistan for backtracking on their decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India, stating that they shouldn't threaten if they don't have the strength to stand behind it.

Asserting that Pakistan became "afraid and backed off," Omar Abdullah said they should've come quietly to the field. "They (Pakistani authorities) issued a warning that they would not play the match against India. Then they became afraid and backed off. Those who lack the strength to back up their threats should not make them. They should come quietly to the field. Whatever happens in the match will happen," he said.

Pakistan reverses boycott decision

On Monday, the Government of Pakistan directed their national cricket team to take the field on February 15 for their scheduled fixture against the defending champions, India, in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The decision came after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, according to a statement by the Pakistan Government, briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of high-level talks between the PCB, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Solidarity with Bangladesh cited for initial boycott threat

Notably, Pakistan had previously decided to boycott their group-stage World Cup match against arch-rivals India in support of Bangladesh, who were expelled from the tournament after the ICC rejected their request to shift match venues outside India over "security concerns". Pakistan's Prime Minister also spoke with Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss the country's support during "challenging times".

Following discussions with the ICC and other countries, Pakistan's government has directed its cricket team to play the T20 World Cup match against India. After the ICC held a meeting with the PCB and the BCB at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday to discuss Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match with India in Colombo, BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul on Monday also urged Pakistan to play their February 15 ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against India.

Earlier, the official X handle of the Pakistan Government announced that the Men in Green would not take the field in the Feb 15 clash, and later Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif linked this boycott to the controversy with Bangladesh, citing it as a symbol of solidarity. Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup after their request to have all their matches played outside India could not be agreed upon by the ICC, which they put in place after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid concerns related to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)