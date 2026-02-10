T20 World Cup: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out, Cole Mcconchie Replaces

New Zealand suffers a significant blow as all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2026 T20 World Cup after re-injuring his left calf, as per the NZC website. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 have approved Cole McConchie as a travelling reserve in Michael Bracewell's stead in the New Zealand squad.

Details of the Injury

All-rounder Bracewell picked up an injury while carrying out support duties during the match against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8. New Zealand began their T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan. The Kiwis followed it up with another impressive win over the UAE by 10 wickets.

Bracewell rehabilitated the calf tear he sustained during the 3rd ODI against India last month but reinjured the muscle during warm-ups on Sunday. Subsequent scans confirmed the injury, which is expected to require approximately three weeks of recovery before returning to play.

McConchie Named as Replacement

Canterbury Kings captain McConchie last represented New Zealand in April 2024 and joins the squad off the back of a successful domestic T20 campaign, leading the Kings with 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.

Head Coach Reacts

"We're all feeling for Michael. It's really tough to get ruled out of a World Cup, and I know how much playing for New Zealand means to him. Michael worked incredibly hard to give himself a chance but unfortunately has had this setback. We wish him a smooth recovery," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said.

"Cole is a seasoned campaigner. He brings a great all-round skillset to the group along with a lot of T20 experience. It's great to be able to lean on an experienced head, especially for a World Cup," he added.

New Zealand now heads to Ahmedabad to play their third game against South Africa on February 14. (ANI)

