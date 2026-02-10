BJP Candidate's Death: Party Alleges Police Bias, Seeks Fair Polls

BJP Alleges Police Bias, Demands Fair Polls

Ahead of Telangana municipal elections on February 11, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday alleged police bias following the death of party candidate Mahadevappa from Maktal Municipality. The State BJP chief raised concerns about free and fair polling ahead of the local elections tomorrow, saying that the "Congress party misused its machinery".

"There was an unfortunate death of Mahadevappa. We have seen how biased the police are and how they have not followed the required procedures. The FIR was tampered with, the statements were tampered with and the Police tried to help the local MLA and Minister, the Congress leaders. Tomorrow is polling and the Congress party is misusing its machinery, so I don't think there will be any fair polls," Rao said.

He added, "So, the BJP delegation met the State Election Commission and we have submitted a Memorandum seeking fair and free polls tomorrow. Any Police officer who tries to act as a Congress agent or as a Congress party worker should face action against them. State Election Commission has agreed to be very vigilant and to take action if any irregularities are reported."

Police Register Suicide Case

According to Narayanpet Police, a 46-year-old Mahadevappa, BJP candidate from Ward 6, died by suicide early today, around 5:30 am. Police informed that the deceased's body was shifted for post-mortem examination.

"Today, around 5:30 am, Mahadevappa, a 46-year-old BJP candidate from Ward 6 in Maktal Municipality, died by suicide. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination," the police said. The official has registered a case against the suicide incident. Further investigation is still underway.

Election Tensions Rise

The incident has heightened tensions in the region ahead of the Telangana municipal elections on February 11, with results announced on February 13. Elections are scheduled for 116 municipalities and seven corporations, and nominations will be accepted from January 27 to January 30.

Elections are due in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the State, covering 2,996 wards and divisions whose terms have expired. (ANI)

