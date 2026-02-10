Delhi Metro Extends Services For India-Namibia T20 World Cup Clash

Delhi Metro Extends Services for T20 Match

As the national capital gears up for India vs Namibia ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash on Thursday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is extending its services late into the night to facilitate spectators attending the T20 match on February 12, at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This move aims to ensure a smoother, safer commute for fans travelling to and from the stadium.

In an X post, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared information and wrote, "Special arrangements by Delhi Metro for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026." Delhi Metro is extending train services late into the night to facilitate the spectators attending the T20 cricket match on 12th February 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium."

India Aims for Second Victory

Defending champions India will play their second group-stage match against Namibia on Thursday at the T20 World Cup 2026. After winning the first match, India tops Group A and will be aiming for another victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Indian team defeated the USA by 29 runs, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav remaining unbeaten on 84 from 49 balls.

India's Tournament Schedule

After Namibia, India is scheduled to play the much-anticipated World Cup match against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15, before travelling to Ahmedabad for their final group-stage clash against the Netherlands on February 18.

Indian Squad

Indian squad: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Verma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakraborty, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar. (ANI)

