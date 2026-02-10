Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj Joins Cast, Dismisses Akshaye Khanna Rumors

Prakash Raj Joins Drishyam 3 Cast

Actor Prakash Raj has joined the cast of 'Drishyam 3' in Hindi. On Tuesday, Prakash Raj took to X to share his excitement about beginning the shoot for the film. He also subtly dismissed the viral reports suggesting that he had replaced Akshaye Khanna. "Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. Im sure you will love it. ( and yes im not replacing anyone..)," he posted.

Jaideep Ahlawat to Take Over Akshaye Khanna's Role

Recently, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed that actor Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the lead cast of 'Drishyam 3' following the alleged abrupt exit of Akshaye Khanna from the film. While talking to ANI, Pathak stated that Jaideep Ahlawat has been cast in a new role, taking over the part previously played by Akshaye, but in a new form. "We have cast Jaideep Ahlawat. We have added a new character. He is doing it now. He will do what Akshay was doing, but he will come in a new form. We are presenting him in a very good way," said the Drishyam 3 producer.

Legal Dispute Amid Casting Changes

This new update came amid the ongoing legal dispute between Akshaye Khanna and Drishyam 3 makers after producer Mangat Pathak sent a legal notice to Akshaye for allegedly walking out of the film 'Drishyam 3' after accepting the signing amount and committing dates for the project.

Actor Akshaye Khanna has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Drishyam 3 is slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026. It stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)