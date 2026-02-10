Adani Defamation Case: Journalist Ravi Nair Gets 1-Year Jail Term

A Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Mansa, Gandhinagar, has convicted journalist Ravi Nair in a criminal defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and sentenced him to one year of simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

Basis of Conviction

The case arose from AEL's complaint that Nair published and circulated defamatory statements on digital platforms, causing damage to the company's reputation. After examining the evidence and material placed on record, the court held that the offence of defamation under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code, punishable under Section 500, has been proved.

Court's Reasoning on Sentence

While dealing with the issue of sentence, the court noted that the matter was triable as a summons case and therefore did not require a separate hearing on punishment.

The court further remarked that the accused was a journalist and public commentator and was expected to be conscious of the reach and impact of statements made on digital platforms, particularly when making categorical allegations affecting the reputation of others.

Leniency Plea Rejected

On the question of leniency, the magistrate declined to extend the benefit of probation, observing that the accused was a mature individual aware of the legal consequences of his actions. Granting probation in such circumstances, the court said, would dilute the deterrent effect of the law and send a wrong message in cases involving reputational harm.

Final Verdict

Holding that a balanced approach was necessary, the court concluded that a sentence of simple imprisonment along with a financial penalty would adequately reflect the seriousness of the offence without being excessively harsh. Accordingly, Ravi Nair was convicted and sentenced to one year of simple imprisonment and directed to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. The order was pronounced in open court on February 10, 2026.

